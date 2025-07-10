Area nonprofit urges residents to apply for free home weatherization assistance Published 6:32 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Homeowners and eligible renters can benefit from a cost-free local assistance program; one that helps fund energy-saving and safety upgrades to homes in Limestone County and throughout north Alabama.

The Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA) is actively seeking new applicants for its Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP), which provides no-cost energy efficiency improvements to qualifying low-income households.

The program’s income threshold is broad enough to encompass many qualifying homes in Limestone County: Households with incomes at or below 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines are eligible.

Under those guidelines, a one-person household can qualify for the Weatherization Asssistance Program at an annual income of $30,120 or less; a two-person household at $40,880 or less; and a four-person household at $62,400 or less. Both homeowners and renters may qualify, though renters must have their landlord’s approval to participate in the program.

Community Action Partnership of North Alabama has immediate availability to accept and assist new applicants to the program — but it’s vital to act quickly to begin the application process.

“This is a limited-time opportunity for local residents to receive free energy-saving improvements that can make a big difference in comfort, safety, and monthly utility costs,” said Angela Ingram, Energy Director at CAPNA, in a release. “We encourage eligible families and individuals to apply as soon as possible.”

Depending on a home’s needs, the Weatherization Assistance Program can provide the following upgrades and services to eligible applicants:

— Caulking and weather stripping

— Attic insulation and air sealing

— Carbon monoxide and smoke detectors

— Replacement of unvented gas heaters

— Hot water heater wraps

And more energy conservation improvements

To apply for the program, residents should visit https://capna.org/weatherization/ online, or contact the CAPNA Energy Program directly via phone at 256-260-3116. Applicants will be placed on a priority-based waitlist and served according to state-regulated guidelines by county.

Applicants must submit copies of the following items:

— Valid photo ID and Social Security cards (for all household members)

— Proof of income for the past 12 months

— Proof of homeownership or a landlord release form (for renters)

— A 12-month energy usage statement (electric & gas)

Headquartered in Decatur with offices in four surrounding counties, the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama is a nonprofit organization focused on building “stronger communities through services in housing, energy, education, and economic development,” according to the organization. CAPNA’s Weatherization Assistance Program is one of many other services the nonprofit offers as part of its north Alabama mission to reduce poverty and promote family well-being. Learn more about the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama by visiting the organization’s website at https://capna.org.