Seniors celebrate Independence Day at council on aging cookout Published 3:37 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

1/6 Swipe or click to see more Area seniors gather July 3 for a Limestone County Council on Aging 4th of July weekend cookout. Photo courtesy Limestone Council on Aging 2/6 Swipe or click to see more Grilling up hamburgers for area seniors, from left, are Limestone County Commissioner Johnny Turner, Commissioner Derrick Gatlin and Commission Chairman Collin Daly. Photo courtesy Limestone Council on Aging 3/6 Swipe or click to see more Ready to serve up burgers, baked beans and potato salad to Limestone County seniors. Photo courtesy Limestone Council on Aging 4/6 Swipe or click to see more Guest work up an appetite playing cards prior to the July 3 lunch provided by Limestone County Council on Aging. Photo courtesy Limestone Council on Aging 5/6 Swipe or click to see more It’s a packed house at the Limestone County Council on Aging’s Independence Day cookout held July 3. Photo courtesy Limestone Council on Aging 6/6 Swipe or click to see more Guest work up an appetite playing cards prior to the July 3 lunch provided by Limestone County Council on Aging. Photo courtesy Limestone Council on Aging

The Limestone County Council on Aging kicked off the 4th of July weekend on July 3, with a county-wide grill out. Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, Commissioner Johnny Turner and Commissioner Derrick Gatlin grilled up the hamburgers.

The council’s Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner and Owens Senior Centers are open from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Goodsprings Senior Center is open from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

See Page 2B for more information on services provided by the council and next weeks menu.