Seniors celebrate Independence Day at council on aging cookout

Published 3:37 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

By Staff Reports

1/6
Area seniors gather July 3 for a Limestone County Council on Aging 4th of July weekend cookout. Photo courtesy Limestone Council on Aging

The Limestone County Council on Aging kicked off the 4th of July weekend on July 3, with a county-wide grill out. Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, Commissioner Johnny Turner and Commissioner Derrick Gatlin grilled up the hamburgers.

The council’s Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner and Owens Senior Centers are open from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Goodsprings Senior Center is open from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

See Page 2B for more information on services provided by the council and next weeks menu. Follow the Limestone County Council on Aging Facebook page for the latest events.

