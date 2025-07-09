Limestone County Historical Society to present tips on preserving family gravesites Published 7:09 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

The Limestone County Historical Society is gearing up for its quarterly meeting this month, offering a free presentation with informative tips on how to care for and clean family grave markers.

On Sunday, July 20, the historical society will meet at the Rodgers Center of Athens First Presbyterian Church, serving early guest refreshments beginning at 2:30 p.m. ahead of the meeting’s 3 p.m. start time. The society welcomes anyone with an interest in Limestone County and North Alabama history to attend.

Presenting at the society’s quarterly meeting will be Cait Monroe, archivist for the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library system and the Historic Preservation chair for the Alabama Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Monroe was recognized in 2023 for her individual work in historic preservation by the National Society DAR, after creating an instructional gravestone cleaning and preservation video. In addition to her DAR service, she is a board member of the Huntsville-Madison County Historical Society, and served on the Madison County Cemetery Rehabilitation Authority from 2020 until January 2025.

At this month’s meeting, Monroe will discuss cemetery preservation and share information about how to clean and care for your family cemetery markers.

In addition to facilitating the design and installation of local historic markers, the Limestone County Historical Society conducts historically-themed field trips for its members, helps create history education projects for local schools, offers knowledgable guest speakers for its quarterly meetings, and supports research into family history and the creation and publication of historical documents. The society also publishes Limestone Legacy, a quarterly publication that highlights historical topics of local interest.

Visit the organization’s website at https://limestonecountyhistoricalsociety.org for more about the Limestone County Historical Society, including information on how you can become a member.