Ivey awards $400K to support new French Mill Crossing development in Athens Published 7:45 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Retail growth on Athens’ east side is getting a boost from the state, after Gov.Kay Ivey signed off this month on $400,000 in new grant funding aimed at driving a new development project, supporting its accompanying jobs and enhancing traffic safety in the area.

Ivey awarded the Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) funding in support of improvements at the intersection of U.S. Highway 72 and Mooresville Road, adjacent to the planned 59,900 square foot French Mill Crossing shopping center. When finished, the project is expected to create 100 local jobs, according to the governor’s office.

Featuring a new Publix grocery store, a bank, a convenience store and fueling station, a fast-food restaurant and other retail outlets, the French Mill Crossing development will occupy a 12-acre site southeast of the intersection. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the CDGB funds from federal money made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Ivey notified Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks that the grant had been approved. The city also has pledged $618,192 in local funds to support the project.

“Like much of north Alabama, the city of Athens and Limestone County are experiencing tremendous growth,” said Ivey in announcing the award. “While growth offers great opportunities for residents, city leaders recognize the importance of managing it wisely. I am pleased to support this road project, which will help ensure traffic flows smoothly through this busy intersection.”

Improvements at the intersection will include road widening and adding two turn lanes on Mooresville Road to facilitate access to the shopping center. A deceleration lane and entry route to the development also will be built on Highway 72.

The Alabama Department of Community Affairs administers a wide range of statewide programs in support of law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreational development.

“The construction of this shopping center will likely lead to other commercial development [at] nearby properties necessitating the need for these road improvements,” said ADECA director Kenneth Boswell in an accompanying release.