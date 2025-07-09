(Dave says) Make your case, don’t worry about the other guy Published 2:31 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Dear Dave: What’s your advice on asking for a raise in a delicate workplace situation?

I’ve been with my company almost six years, and I make the same money as one of my co-workers, who has been with the company for an equal amount of time and holds the same title. I have no problem, all things being equal, but in my mind they’re not equal. During our tenure with the company, I have consistently taken on more responsibility—asked for it, even—and produced bigger and better results than he has. All things considered, at this point I feel I have the right to complain about the situation, because I think I should be making more money than he does. — Jacob

Dear Jacob: Believe me, I understand how you feel right now. But no, you don’t have the right to complain. You agreed on your pay when you took the job, and you should perform your duties with integrity and character. What someone else does, or in this case doesn’t do, has nothing to do with your title or personal compensation.

Now, if you honestly feel like you deserve a raise because of your effort and performance on the job, that’s fine. It’s sounds like it may even be understandable, given the situation. So, if that’s the case, sit down with your leader and make a logical, objective and reasonable argument for why you deserve more money. I wouldn’t mention your co-worker, and especially don’t bad-mouth him, because it’s not relevant. Taking that approach could also make it come off as just a case of sour grapes to your boss. As a leader, I can tell you that’s not an attractive look on anyone. What’s relevant here is the value you bring to the company. Period.

If you think you deserve a raise, and you’ve got the results to prove it, sit down and have a respectful conversation with your leader. Make your case. Show him or her the numbers in black and white, the value you bring to the company and explain why you feel you should get more money. I really think you’ll have a better chance of getting your work recognized and rewarded if you’ll approach things this way.

Good luck! — Dave

Leadership and small-business expert Dave Ramsey is the CEO of Ramsey Solutions and hosts “The Ramsey Show” and “The EntreLeadership Podcast.”