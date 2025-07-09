Athens State sets alumni homecoming, plans recognition honors for Class of 1975 ’50 Year Club’ Published 8:17 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

If you’re among the thousands of past graduates proud to call Athens State University your college alma mater, you’re warmly invited back to the institution’s scenic campus this month for the school’s 2025 homecoming celebration.

Open to all alumni, faculty, staff, currents students and friends, Athens State’s Homecoming Celebration will be held on Friday, July 25, at the Sandridge Student Center Ballroom & Annex on campus. The event is set to start at 5 p.m., inviting guests to indulge their Athens State nostalgia while reconnecting with former classmates and faculty.

Friday’s event will feature drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres, and will be held on the eve of the university’s Summer Commencement Ceremony set for Saturday, July 26. Saturday’s commencement will celebrate the Class of 2025 in Carter Gymnasium beginning at 10 a.m.

As part of its Saturday commencement ceremony, the university also will give a special acknowledgement to the Athens College Class of 1975, which is celebrating its 50th commencement anniversary this year. Class of 1975 alumni will cross the stage in full graduation regalia, while receiving a certificate commemorating their special status as an official member of Athens State’s “50 Year Club.”

There’s no cost to take part in the free Athens State Homecoming Celebration, though advance registration is required. Visit http://www.athens.edu/homecoming for more information about the homecoming and to secure your registration.