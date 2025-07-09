Athens senior Gavin Swint attends Governor’s School program Published 1:01 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Athens High School senior Gavin Swint attends the Alabama Governor’s School at Samford University. Photo courtesy Athens High School 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Athens High School senior Gavin Swint was selected to attend Alabama Governor’s School at Samford University. Photo courtesy Athens High School

Athens High School senior Gavin Swint recently represented ACS at the Alabama Governor’s School at Samford University.

The 13-day program allows top student leaders to engage in academic enrichment, creative exploration, team-building activities and professional development. Participants take part in hands-on learning field work and collaborative projects across a wide range of topics led by inspiring leaders in education, business and the community.

“I am grateful to have represented AHS at this incredible leadership opportunity,” Swint said. “I built lasting friendships, gained valuable networking connections and look forward to using what I learned to make a difference in our school and community.”

Rising Juniors and Seniors are nominated by school leadership to attend the Alabama Governor’s School. For more information on the program, go online to samford.edu/programs/alabama-governors-school.