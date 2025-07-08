Incidents/arrests for Monday, June 30-Sunday, July 6, 2025 Published 9:06 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Monday-Thursday.

June 30, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 14000 block Brownsferry Road, US Hwy 72/Henderson, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, AL Hwy 99/Bill Black, Blackburn Road/Ham Road

Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Virginia Ct., 11000 block Cowford Road, 18000 block Lydia Corey Road, 24000 block Clearmont Drive, 24000 block Bethel Road, 29000 block Gatlin Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 12000 block Vanville Lane

Intoxicated driver- I65 NB 346

Road hazard/debris- Shaw Road/US Hwy 72

Theft- 7000 block Jernigan Hollow Road, 16000 block McCulley Mill Road

Vehicle theft- 26000 block US Hwy 72

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 16000 block American Way

Disturbance- 20000 block Elkton Road, Saxon Lane/East Limestone Road, Tim’s Wrecker Service, 20000 block Harris Road, 22000 block Pine Road

Prowler- 14000 block Bell Road

Unwanted guest- 15000 block Oneal Road

Warrant- 200 block Washington Street

Alarm- 25000 block Elkton Road, 27000 block Al Hwy 251

Discharging firearms- 16000 block Brooks Drive, Chapman Hollow Road/Easter ferry Road

July 1, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block Iron Gate Drive, Airport Drive/Bibb Garrett Road, 26000 block McLemore Circle, 14000 block Blackburn Road, 26000 block Kennesaw Ridge Drive, 17000 block Oakdale Road, Mooresville Road/Copeland Road, East Limestone Road/Copeland Road, Old Hwy 20/Greenbrier Pkwy

Animal related/livestock- 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 25000 block Sand Springs Road, 25000 block Sand Springs Road, 27000 block New Bethel Road, 26000 block Scoggins Road, 24000 block Hardiman Lane, 15000 block Brickman Lane, 15000 block Hastings Road, 27000 block Randall Circle, 16000 block Log Cabin Road

Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Shaw Road, US Hwy 72/Clinton Street

Recovery- 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Disturbance- Nelson Road/AL Hwy 99

Harassment- 25000 block Iron Gate Drive

Unwanted guest- 15000 block McCormack Lane, 23000 block Slate Road

Alarm- 25000 block Elkton Road

Discharging firearms- 27000 block Phillip Wagnon Drive

July 2, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- I65 MM344, Tillman Mill Road/AL Hwy 99, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, Bean Road, 21000 block Old Elkmont Road, 12000 block Radlington Drive, Whitt’s on Elm Street, Cowford Road/Nancy Lou Loop

Animal related/livestock- Mooresville Road/North Street, 19000 block Riverside Street, Elk River Mills Road/Hickory Hills Road, 20000 block Huber Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 15000 block Lancelot Circle, 15000 block McCormack Lane, 26000 block Hunter Gates Road, 15000 block Quinn Road

Traffic accident- 11000 block US Hwy 31

Reckless/drag racing- 28000 block Thach Road

Assault- 700 block Elm Street

Theft- 29000 block Ragsdale Creek Road

Vehicle theft- 13000 block Brownsferry Road

Disturbance- 13000 block Ripley Road

Harassment- 12000 block Lentzville Road, 11000 block W School House Road

Unwanted guest- 14000 block Blackburn Road

Criminal mischief- 29000 block Capshaw Road, 26000 block Pettusville Road

Alarm- 15000 block Dawson Dupree Road, 21000 block Natures Cove Drive

July 3, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Dekko Drive, 28000 block Upper Elkton Road, Easter Ferry Road/Section Line Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, 11000 block Waterman Lane, Salem Minor Hill Road/Bobcat Lane, Pine Road, 6000 block Bay Village Drive, 25000 block Capshaw Road, US Hwy 72/Blackburn Lane

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Quinn Road, 25000 block Vine Street, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Elk River Park Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 19000 block Nuclear Plant Road, 17000 block Malone Road

Traffic accident- 19000 block AL Hwy 99

Disturbance- 17000 block Happy Hollow Road

Harassment- 12000 block Buck Road

Unwanted guest- 14000 block Blackburn Road

Warrant- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Search warrant- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Alarm- 21000 block AL Hwy 99

Nuisance/loud music- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

July 4, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 22000 block AL Hwy 20, AL Hwy 251/Bethel Road, 13000 block Carter Road, Brownsferry Road/Round Island Baptist Church, 25000 block Hays Mill Road, East Limestone Road/Harvest Road, Capshaw Road/Mooresville Road, 13000 block Shaw Road, Poplar Point Road, 23000 block Memory Way

Animal related/livestock- 28000 block Mitchell Loop, Love Branch Road/Nick Davis Road, 7000 block Vivians Road

Traffic accident- 17000 block US Hwy 72

Intoxicated driver- Hardy Road

Reckless/drag racing- 19000 block Airfield Street

Road hazard/debris- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, US Hwy 72/Zehner Road

Assault- 27000 block Michael Lane

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 13000 block Burgreen Road

Burglary- 6000 block Swancott Road

Disturbance- 10000 block Poplar Point Road, 14000 block Doe Run, 28000 block Chasebrook Drive, 17000 block Holland Heights, 20000 block Holt Road, 17000 block Stone Valley Drive

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 10000 block US Hwy 31,12000 block Granite Circle, 15000 block Spring Lake Drive, 13000 block Brownsferry Road

July 5, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Poplar Point Road/Shaw Road, 1100 block Jefferson Street, 27000 block Capshaw Road, AL Hwy 53/Old School House Road, 11000 block US Hwy 31, Belle Mina at RR track, Mooresville Road, 17000 block Harwell Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Joe Bob Lane, Blackburn Road/US Hwy 72, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Nave Road, Gretta Circle/Gatlin Road, 10000 block Greenbrier Pkwy, George Lane, 10000 block Greenbrier Pkwy, Thach Road/Buckner Drive, 16000 block American Way, 7th Street/Mooresville Road, 10000 block Paradise Shores

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 21000 block New Garden Road, 6000 block Carla Drive

Disturbance- 29000 block Little Creek Road, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 18000 block Upland Tr., 20000 block Bolding Road, 15000 bock Shaw Road

Harassment- 21000 block Cory James Way, 12000 block Lookingbill Lane

Unwanted guest- 20000 block Bolding Road

Alarm- 26000 block Johnson Lane, 25000 block Elkton Road

Nuisance/loud music- 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road

Discharging firearms- 10000 block US Hwy 31

July 6, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, 8000 block Cowford Road, 23000 block Memory Way, 9000 block Holt Springer Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, Greenbrier Parkway, 17000 block Hall Road, Hall Road/Nick Davis Road

Animal related/livestock- 18000 block Sewell Road, 12000 block Lakeview Street, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 17000 block AL Hwy 251

Intoxicated driver- Mooresville Road/Thach Road

Disturbance- 25000 block Summerwood Drive, 25000 block Camden Court, 25000 block Cabbage Ridge Road

Unwanted guest- 12000 block Grigsby Ferry Road

Prowler- 17000 block Cross Key Road

Criminal mischief- Andrea Lane/Dickens Lane

Warrant- 26000 block Cotton Belt Road, 9000 block Blue Springs Circle

Alarm- 28000 block I65 S

Nuisance/loud music- 14000 block Lipscomb Road, 27000 block Lambert Road, 10000 block Paradise Shores

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Monday.

– Giovanni Andaluz, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Keonta Cottingham, Birmingham: trafficking in stolen identities

– Adam Craig, Athens: public intoxication

– Patrick Dildine, Athens: non-support- child

– Bailey Garrett, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- menacing- gun, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Robert Holland, Toney: first-degree criminal trespass

– Lakisha Morris, Birmingham: possession of controlled substance

– Lindsey Prance, Elkmont: third-degree retail theft

– Brandon Reed, Athens: possession of controlled substance

– Bradley Blakely, Elkmont: possession of controlled substance, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Frances Carter, Athens: possession of controlled substance

– Robert Davis, Athens: unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

– Jacob Goode, Lester: harassing communications

– Joshua Payne, Pulaski: violation of a domestic violence protection order

– Shelby Steelman, Athens: unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

– Robert Stevenson Jr., Madison: attempt to elude by any means, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental operations

– Derrick Turner, Ardmore: obstructing justice using a false identity

– Takara Williams, Huntsville: second-degree assault

– Timothy Freeman, Hazel Green: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

– Halie Nail, Madison: possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Robert Stewart, Athens: attempt- second-degree burglary, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

– Juan Castro, Athens: first-degree rape- victim under 12- offender over 16

– Lauren Gatlin, Athens: possession of controlled substance

– Jamare Langham, Leighton: second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

– Anthony Payton, Madison: third-degree domestic violence- harassing

– Jesse Savage, Athens: possession of a pistol by a violent felon

– Jennifer Thompson, Athens: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Heather Gooch, Athens: possession of controlled substance, public intoxication

– Amanda Hargrove, Athens: possession of controlled substance

– Jonathan Hines, Athens: first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Joey Johnson, Elkmont: third-degree domestic violence-menacing-gun, first-degree criminal trespassing

– James Little, Cottondale: second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

– Chelsey Obryan, Athens: fail stop sign, speeding, driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Malik Rhodes, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple, domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation

– Terry Worthey, Athens: non-support- child

– Edlawn Byers, Athens: second-degree domestic violence- second-degree assault- family

– Wayne Davis Jr, Athens: possession of controlled substance

– Dana Helms, Athens: two counts third-degree burglary- residence- force, possession of burglars tools, unlawful purchase or acquisition of used, or detached catalytic converter

– Terri Hickman, Ardmore: second-degree possession of marijuana, obstruction of governmental operations, second-degree assault-aggravated assault- non-family, public intoxication

– Jasmine Kyle, Athens: first-degree receiving stolen property

– Chelsea Nash, Elkmont: possession of controlled substance

– Ralph Simpson, Toney: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

– Pietrae Barton, Madison: public intoxication, resisting arrest

– Leann Cox, Opelika: driving under the influence (alcohol), reckless endangerment, first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family

– Anna Elders, Elkmont: chemical endangerment of child

– Terry Goode, Athens: public intoxication

– Troy Harris, Madison: truancy

– Wesley Hughes, Ardmore: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– David Long, Elkmont: attempting to elude law enforcement

– Jeremy Moragne, Richmond, Ky: attempt to elude by any means, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental operations

– Ralph Simpson, Toney: second-degree rape- strong arm

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday-Thursday.

– Athens- third-degree theft, black UTLO 2020 utility trailer, June 30, $1,150, 7000 block Jernigan Hollow Road

– Athens- first-degree theft, blue bicycle, June 30, $50, 16000 block McCulley Mill Road

– Athens- third-degree burglary: white 2005 Suzuki RM240 dirt bike, yellow 2005 Suzuki RM250 dirt bike, yellow 2017 Suzuki RM250 dirt bike, red 1976 Honda CR250 dirt bike, July 1, $11,000, 24000 block Nick Davis Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Monday.

– William Mason Carruth: driving under the influence

– Benjamin Manasse: driving under the influence, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

– Shakilra Zanea Bolden: attempting to elude a police officer, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

– Leonard Yarbrough Jr.: driving under the influence

– Tracer Cole Pugh: driving under the influence

– Chesa Otaya Malone: unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana

– Jerry Neal Gulley Jr.: unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

– Wendy Dianne Lorance: bond revocation- third-degree domestic violence

– Jason Anthony Michael Strutton: three counts fraudulent use of credit/debit card, fourth-degree theft of lost property

– Tracer Cole Pugh: driving under the influence

– Wayne Earl Davis Jr.: unlawful possession of a controlled substance

– Wendy Dianne Lorance: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Ashley Nicole Leslie: driving under the influence

– Jashia Mone Rogers: driving under the influence

– Nikko Jerel Horton: driving under the influence

– Michael Earl Cosby: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– James Dawson Little: second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Tuesday-Monday.

– second-degree theft of property, Taurus 38 SPL revolver, July 1, $380, 200 block Bailey Street

– unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree criminal mischief; pink iphone with shattered screen in a clear case, exterior door with large window, chunks of concrete wrapped in a white shirt, July 3, $727, 500 block Woodridge Drive

– unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, wallet- black, pink, and orange with flower pattern, July 3, $20, 1100 block Woodridge Drive

– unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, July 3, 700 block Woodridge Drive

– unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, July 3, 900 block Woodridge Drive

– unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, money, July 3, $26, 200 block Woodridge Drive

– criminal mischief, damage to passenger side front door, July 3, $600, 800 block Westview Avenue

– first-degree theft of property, Dodge Charger 4dr SRT Hellcat, July 3, $64,000, 900 block 1st Avenue

– fourth-degree theft of property, Wagner paint sprayer, July 3, $300, 900 block Beaty Street

– criminal mischief, harassment, tires, July 4, $217, 400 block S Marion Street

– fourth-degree theft of property, Alabama vehicle tag, July 4, $10, 1800 block W Hobbs

– second-degree criminal mischief, Dodge Charger driver side door, July 4, $700, 20000 block Juniper Circle

– theft of property, US currency, July 5, $9,500, 14000 block Demarie Lane

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday-Monday.

– unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, July 1, 500 block S. Hine Street

– fraudulent use of credit/debit card, July 2, 500 block N. Hine Street

– unlawful possession of a controlled substance, July 3, 1400 block Elkton Street

– harassment, July 4, 20000 block Troy Lane

– discharging firearm into unoccupied dwelling, July 4, 2200 block Windscape Drive

– unlawful discharge of a firearm within the city limits, July 5, 1400 block Thrasher Blvd.

– second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of controlled substance, July 6, 100 block US Hwy 31 N