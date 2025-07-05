A smooth road ahead: New paving project honors memory of Elkmont’s Brady Jordan Published 1:49 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025

The memory of a special-needs Elkmont man beloved by his community will live on at the Limestone County recreational path where he once forged happy memories with his family.

Thanks to a grant from the Alabama Mountains, Rivers & Valleys Resource Conservation & Development Council in cooperation with the Limestone County Commission, a portion of the Richard Martin Trail is getting a freshly paved surface to commemorate the memory of Limestone County native Brady Jordan.

Known as a “gentle giant” for his friendly and optimistic demeanor, Jordan passed away in 2022 at the age of 26, leaving behind a community of friends who cherished his infectiously upbeat attitude and always-welcoming spirit.

A local section of the wider nationwide network of abandoned railways reclaimed for recreational use by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, the Richard Martin Trail stretches through northern Limestone County. The trail played a meaningful role in Brady’s life: He and his father, Kenny Jordan, prized the exercise walks they used to take together along its 10-mile pathway.

In an accommodating nod to other special-needs residents, the Limestone County Engineering Department began paving a portion of the trail in June in Brady Jordan’s honor. Paved areas of the trail, the department explained, “will make it more accessible to those with exceptional needs. We hope this brings joy to others as much as Brady brought us.”

Running from the Tennessee state line through Elkmont and onward to points south in Athens, the Richard Martin Trail welcomes hikers, bicyclists, and horseback riders while traversing rural scenery that includes historic Civil War battle sites, farmland, and a diversity of viewing opportunities for bird watchers and nature lovers. Learn more about the trail and its recreational offerings online at www.traillink.com/trail/richard-martin-trail.