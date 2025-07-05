(Pet Talk) Purr-spectives Matter: Seeking a second opinion for your pet Published 12:33 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025

As veterinary medicine evolves, new technologies, procedures, and treatments are expanding options for diagnosing, managing, and treating a wide range of pet illnesses.

So, when your pet faces multiple or complex health problems, seeking a second opinion can be a helpful step to gain additional clarity and explore all available care options, according to Dr. Andrew Bugbee, chief medical officer and a clinical associate professor at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

Second opinions can be valuable because new technology and approaches to care mean that two highly skilled professionals might offer different, but equally effective, treatment plans, possibly allowing the owner to choose an option that best aligns with their goals, lifestyle, or finances.

“Getting a second opinion in veterinary medicine is similar to why people get them in regard to their own healthcare,” Bugbee said. “Second opinions are an option for pet parents to ensure they are comfortable with the diagnosis, care, and recommendations being provided to them by one veterinarian.”

The added perspective of second opinions can be especially helpful when pet owners are weighing difficult treatment choices — like a major surgery or medication with the potential for severe side effects — or even if they just feel uncertain about a diagnosis.

“Second opinions ensure owners have access to other possible options available for them to make informed decisions about their pet’s healthcare, which can often be confusing or overwhelming,” Bugbee said.

Seeking out additional guidance can sometimes confirm the original recommendations were the best or only option, which can provide comfort and build confidence between pet owners and their care teams.

The primary veterinarian may suggest getting a second opinion when a case is complicated, the pet’s symptoms are unclear, or when advanced or specialized care is needed.

“A pet’s symptoms may be vague or complex, requiring extensive testing or multiple visits to complete a full assessment,” Bugbee said. “In those cases, another perspective can be very valuable. A second veterinarian might approach the problem differently, possibly noticing something new or recommending a different diagnostic path if a pet’s diagnosis has been elusive.”

In some cases, a second opinion can introduce specialized expertise that a general practitioner may not have.

“Many diseases require complicated treatments or procedures, which may be outside of a veterinarian’s comfort zone — this could be a reason they recommend a second opinion with a doctor who has specialized in one area of veterinary medicine, which provides them with more experience and comfort addressing certain disease states,” Bugbee said.

This may involve referring the pet to a specialist such as a veterinary cardiologist, neurologist, or oncologist. For example, if a primary care veterinarian finds that a suspicious lump is likely cancerous, a veterinary oncologist can use their expertise and advanced diagnostic tools to make a definitive diagnosis, screen for cancer spread, and develop the best treatment plan.

“It’s a team approach,” Bugbee said. “Primary care veterinarians are often the ones to suggest these referrals and typically remain involved in ongoing care. It is a partnership, with both doctors having a shared goal in providing the best care possible to each patient.”

Pet owners should not view second opinions as a challenge or insult to one veterinarian’s recommendations but, instead, as a normal part of good veterinary care.

“Second opinions are not something pet parents should be embarrassed about pursuing,” Bugbee said. “Getting a second opinion doesn’t reflect negatively on a veterinarian’s opinions or the care they provide — it is all about supporting pet parents in making the best decisions to help their pets.”

In fact, if you are considering a second opinion, open communication with your current veterinarian helps them understand your concerns or goals, and they can often provide guidance to make the process as smooth as possible.

“There are not typically lines in the sand regarding when someone is allowed to get a second opinion,” Bugbee said. “There are a lot of variables at play, but ultimately, it is about the pet owner feeling informed and comfortable with all aspects of their pet’s care.”

Because every situation is unique, it’s important for owners to trust their instincts and ask questions or seek clarity in recommendations when needed.

“Just talk to your vet,” Bugbee said. “Second opinions have a perceived negative connotation, but many veterinarians value having additional input on complicated cases. Even most specialists regularly consult colleagues to ensure recommendations are based on possible differences of opinion or different ways to approach a condition.

Pet Talk is a service of the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University.