SOAR: Students brush up on math, science during summer program Published 3:37 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

Limestone County Schools Summer Summer of Achievement in Reading (SOAR) and 21st Century programs wrapped up summer camp June 26. The program is designed to help students gain substantial growth in the areas of reading and math. In addition, students are also participating in science, technology, enrichment, art and music (STEAM) activities.

Elkmont Elementary School hosted a Great Outdoors Museum Exhibition for family and guests. Those in attendance got to see the projects students have been working on and how they brought the great outdoors to life.