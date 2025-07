LOCAL SWIMMING: Athens Gators continue hot streak with meet victory Published 12:26 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

The Athens Gators swim team continued its hot stretch, taking down Fayetteville 374-256 in a meet earlier this summer.

See top results from the meet below.

8U 100 Yd Mixed Medley Relay

1st Foster Bradford, Madolyn Taylor, Gil Kauffman, Lyvie Garris

9/10 100 Yd Mixed Medley Relay

1st Anni Plitsch, JT Horn, Harry Kauffman, Riley Walters

11/12 Mixed 100 Yd Medley Relay

1st Davis Doyle, Ryan Plitsch, Delta Mae Brumfield, Sylvia Rolofson

13/14 Mixed 100 Yd Medley Relay

2nd Aubrie Plitschi, Levi Ausley, Caroline Weldy, Elijah Hiers

15-19 Mixed 100 Yd Medley Relay

1st Houston McLaughlin, Anna Talley, Kayden Ausley, Naina Figueroa

Girls 6U 25 Yd Free

1st Charlotte Hopper

2nd Josie Jarvis

Boys 6U 25 Yd Free

1st Jackson Baswell

2nd Brooks Hopper

Girls 7/8 25 Yd Free

3rd Madolyn Taylor

4th Lyvie Garris

Boys 7/8 25 Yd Free

1st Gil Kauffman

Girls 9/10 50 Yd Free

1st Catherine Evan’s

3rd Riley Walters

Boys 9/10 50 Yd Free

1st Harry Kauffman

2nd JT Horn

Girls 11/12 50 Yd Free

1st Delta Mae Brumfield

Boys 11/12 50 Yd Free

1st Davis Doyle

Girls 13/14 50 Yd Free

1st Aubrie Plitsch

Boys 13/14 50 Yd Free

2nd Levi Ausley

Girls 15/19 50 Yd Free

1st Naina Figueroa

3rd Anna Talley

Boys 15/19 50 Yd Free

1st Kayden Ausley

3rd Houston McLaughlin

Girls 8U 25 Yd Breaststroke

2nd Madolyn Taylor

3rd Charlotte Hopper

Boys 8U 25 Yd Breaststroke

1st Foster Bradford

Girls 9/10 25 Yd Breaststroke

1st Anni Plitsch

2nd Allie Conlon

3rd Hannah Shirley

Boys 9/10 25 Yd Breaststroke

1st JT Horn

2nd Garrett West

Girls 11/12 50 Yd Breaststroke

2nd Sylvia Rolofson

Boys 11/12 50 Yd Breaststroke

2nd Ryan Plitsch

3rd Calvin Byington

Girls 13/14 50 Yd Breaststroke

1st Aubrie Plitsch

Boys 13/14 50 Yd Breaststroke

1st Elijah Hiers

2nd Brendan Bullock

Girls 15/19 50 Yd Breaststroke

1st Anna Talley

2nd Cassidy Loesch

Boys 15/19 50 Yd Breaststroke

2nd Hunter Lainey

3rd Tyler Sampiieri

Girls 8U 100 Yd Individual Medley

2nd Madolyn Taylor

Boys 8U 100 Yd Individual Medley

1st Gideon Johnson

2nd Foster Bradford

Girls 9/10 100 Yd Individual Medley

1st Anni Plitsch

2nd Catherine Evan’s

3rd Anneliese Newman

Boys 9/10 100 Yd Individual Medley

1st Harry Kauffman

Boys 11/12 100 Yd Individual Medley

1st Davis Doyle

2nd Ryan Plitsch

3rd Tyler Carroll

Boys 13/14 100 Yd Individual Medley

1st Elijah Hiers

2nd Levi Ausley

3rd Jake Wilder

Girls 15/19 100 Yd Individual Medley

1st Naina Figueroa

2nd Savannah Hargrove

3rd Emmalia Millsap

Boys 15/19 100 Yd Individual Medley

2nd Houston McLaughlin

3rd Emerson Powless

Girls 6U 25 Yd Back

1st Charlotte Hopper

2nd Mikki Walters

Boys 6U 25 Yd Back

1st Jackson Baswell

2nd Brooks Hopper

Girls 7/8 25 Yd Back

2nd Emily Evan’s

Boys 7/8 25 Yd Back

1st Foster Bradford

Girls 7/8 25 Yd Back

1st Catherine Evan’s

2nd Riley Walters

Boys 7/8 25 Yd Back

2nd JT Horn

3rd Brooks Bullock

Girls 11/12 50 Yd Back

1st Delta Mae Brumfield

Boys 11/12 50 Yd Back

1st Davis Doyle

3rd Miles Sandmeyer

Girls 13/14 50 Yd Back

2nd Aubrie Plitsch

Boys 13/14 50 Yd Back

1st Levi Ausley

3rd Cruz Darden

Girls 15/19 50 Yd Back

1st Savannah Hargrove

3rd Cecelia McFadden

Boys 15/19 50 Yd Back

1st Kayden Ausley

3rd Houston McLaughlin

Girls 8U 25 Yd Butterfly

3rd Josie Jarvis

Boys 8U 25 Yd Butterfly

1st Gil Kauffman

Girls 9/10 25 Yd Butterfly

1st Anni Plitsch

Boys 9/10 25 Yd Butterfly

1st Harry Kauffman

2nd Aiden Carroll

Girls 11/12 50 Yd Butterfly

1st Delta Mae Brumfield

Boys 11/12 50 Yd Butterfly

1st Reid McDowell

3rd Ryan Plitsch

Girls 13/14 50 Yd Butterfly

2nd Caroline Weldy

Boys 13/14 50 Yd Butterfly

2nd Elijah Hiers

Girls 15/19 50 Yd Butterfly

1st Naina Figueroa

3rd Anna Talley

Boys 15/19 50 Yd Butterfly

1st Kayden Ausley

3rd Tyler Samieri

Girls 8U 100 Yd Free Relay

2nd Lyvie Garris, Emily Evans,

Charlotte Hopper, Madolyn Taylor

Boys 8U 100 Yd Free Relay

2nd Foster Bradford, Micah Ennis, Gideon Johnson, Gil Kauffman

Girls 9/10 100 Yd Free Relay

1st Anneliese Newman, Riley Walters, Lottie Sandmeyer, Anni Plitsch

Boys 9/10 100 Yd Free Relay

1st JT Horn, Aiden Carroll, Brooks Bullock, Harry Kauffman

Girls 11/12 100 Yd Free Relay

2nd Sylvia Rolofson, Hannah Shirley, Mara Johnson, Delta Mae Brumfield

Boys 11/12 100 Yd Free Relay

2nd Davis Doyle, Miles Sandmeyer, Tyler Carroll, Ryan Plitsch

Girls 13/14 100 Yd Free Relay

2nd Kadence Miller, Aria Wilkie, Caroline Weldy, Aubrie Plitsch

Boys 13/14 100 Yd Free Relay

1st Levi Ausley,, Cruz Dardon, Grant Buckner, Elijah Hiers

Girls 15/19 100 Yd Free Relay

1st Anna Talley, Emmalia Millsap, Savannah Hargrove, Naina Figueroa

Boys 15/19 100 Yd Free Relay

1st Emerson Powless, Tyler Sampieri, Houston McLaughlin, Kayden Ausley