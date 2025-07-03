Church women’s conference in Athens awards area scholarships Published 8:18 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

A pair of north Alabama students is heading to college this fall with a well-earned boost, thanks to merit scholarships awarded by the Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist Association Women’s Conference.

The Athens-based Conference announced two area high school grads as the recipients of its two $1,000 scholarship awards this year — one to fund a four-year course of study; the other for a community college program.

Sparkman High School graduate Gabrielle Betts earned the first place scholarship in the four-year college category. A 2025 graduate of Sparkman, Gabrielle maintained a 3.6 GPA while placing on the schools’ A-B honor roll, earning a leadership award, and finishing as a UCA All-American Cheer world champion for 2022. The daughter of Marland and Tameika Betts, she also participated in track and student government and the Big Brother and Big Sister organizations.

Betts plans to attend Alabama A&M University this fall as a Bulldog cheerleader. She is a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Toney.

Earning the Conference’s community college scholarship is Robert Delano Chatmon II. A 2025 graduate of Bob Jones High School, Robert finished with a 4.5 GPA as a member of the National Honor Society. He is a community volunteer who plans to attend Bevel State Community College this autumn, and is the son of Robert and India Chatmon.

Robert is a member of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Harvest, where he serves as a youth leader and youth Bible study leader. He is interested in audio management, and also works with food outreach House of the Harvest.