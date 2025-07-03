PREP SOCCER: Tanner quartet signs National Letters of Intent with Calhoun Published 3:08 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Tanner’s Randy Cortes, Steven Lopez, Christian Cruz and Rey Leon have each played a role in the Rattlers’ vast success over the past few seasons.

Now, the talented quartet will look to do the same at the next level.

All four signed National Letters of Intent with Calhoun Community College on Wednesday, a fantastic occasion head coach Matt Smith can’t help but celebrate with pride.

“These four guys compiled five county championships, four area championships and one state championship,” he said. “They know what it takes to be winners and they will take that with them to Calhoun, where they will continue to outwork the competition.”

Cortes notched 30 goals and 23 assists during his senior season, becoming the AHSAA’s all-time leading goal scorer (183) en route to earning All-County MVP, first-team All-State (Class 1A-3A) and Super All-State honors. Leon, also a first-team All-State selection in 1A-3A, had 11 goals and seven assists, while Cruz — the state tournament MVP in 2023 — and Lopez are 2024 graduates.

“Steven is the career assists leader for Tanner and Christian is the career saves leader,” Smith said. “Rey has played every position at Tanner and will be a force to reckon with. Randy … I have no doubt he will continue putting the ball in the back of the net at the next level.”