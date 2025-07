Seniors enjoy Red, White and Blue Celebration Published 4:01 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Seniors enjoyed a Red, White and Blue Celebration July 2, at the Athens Activity Center. Guests donned patriotic outfits, enjoyed a meal of hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad and fresh fruit, and got moving with an energetic dancercise class led by Kay Burlingame.

Athens Florist and Gifts provided centerpieces for the tables and lent a hand with food distribution.