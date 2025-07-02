Red, White & Boom Firework traffic plan released Published 9:48 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Athens Police have released a traffic flow plan for July Fourth’s Red, White & Boom Firework Show.

According to the Athens Police Chief Anthony Pressnell, the east side of U.S. 31 will continue to travel northbound and the west side will continue to travel southbound as normal. Vehicles, temporarily, will not be able to travel from U.S. 31 to SR 251 until it is reopened once the parking lot next to the stadium is empty.

“Although the possession and use of fireworks are still prohibited within Athens City Limits, the public will be allowed to utilize sparklers and other small pyrotechnics,” said Pressnell in a press release.