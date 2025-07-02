PREP SOFTBALL: West Limestone’s Bethune named MaxPreps All-American Published 11:51 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Another day, another honor for Lilly Bethune.

The recent West Limestone graduate and current Middle Tennessee freshman was selected to this year’s MaxPreps All-America Softball Team announced earlier this week.

Bethune was one of 30 standouts across the country to pick up first-team honors after batting .541 with a .576 on-base percentage, 1.302 slugging percentage, 1.878 OPS, 91 RBIs, 86 hits, 82 runs, 31 home runs, 16 doubles, 16 walks and six triples this past spring.

She’s also netted Class 4A Hitter of the Year, Class 4A first-team All-State, Super-All State, All-Area Player of the Year and All-County MVP recognition.

According to the website, the 2025 MaxPreps All-America Team recognizes 85 of the top high school softball players in the country. Selections are based on a combination of verified statistics submitted to MaxPreps, individual performance and overall team success.