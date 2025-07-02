Limestone Ledger July 2, 2025 Published 11:42 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Red, White & Boom Festival

Athens-Limestone County Tourism is excited to invite the community to the Red, White & Boom Festival on July 4, from 5-10 p.m. Fireworks, vendors, food trucks and live entertainment via Battle of the Bands at the Athens Sportsplex (1403 U.S. 31). Visit the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/exploreathensal/ for updated information leading up to the festival.

Limestone County Beekeeper Club

The Limestone County Beekeeper Club will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 7. The club will meet at the Limestone County Extension Office (1109 Market Street West, Suite A in Athens). Members of the public who are interested in bees and beekeeping are encouraged to attend, no matter their level of beekeeping knowledge or experience.

Revival — Peace Missionary Baptist Church

Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Athens (1214 Plainview Circle) will host an annual church revival from July 16-18. The revival will feature three powerful nights of renewal, worship, and the Word of God. Visiting Pastors Keith Shoulders, Larry Lockett, and Damon Betts will present dynamic preaching accompanied by soul-stirring music and a spirit-filled atmosphere. Each evening’s service will begin at 6:30 p.m.; visit Peace Missionary Baptist Church on Facebook for more information.

Community Thank-You

NAACP Limestone will host a community Thank-You event on Saturday, July 19 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park (815 Westview Avenue) in Athens, featuring free hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks, sweets, T-shirts, and other giveaways. There is no cost to take part in this free community event.

Swamp John’s Fundraiser

The East Limestone Fire Department will have a Swamp John’s Fundraiser Tuesday, July 8, from 4-7 p.m. Proceeds go toward much needed equipment. The fundraiser will be held at Station 1, 15801 East Limestone Road, by the high school.

Athens City Schools bus service sign ups open

Parents in the Athens City Schools system needing bus service for their K-8th students, must sign up through Returning Student Registration (Re-Enrollment) or New Student Registration (Enrollment). If you need your student’s snap code for re-enrollment, call 256-233-6600 or visit the ACS Central Office. Learn more at acs-k12.org/reenrollment. Reminder that bus service is not available for Athens High School or Athens Renaissance School students. Learn more about ACS Transportation at acs-k12.org/transportation.

MindFit mental health series

Millions throughout North America are struggling with their mental health. In fact, more than 20 percent of Americans experience mental illness in any given year. What is causing this epidemic — and, more importantly, what can be done to help fight it? Join Pastor Alex Rodriguez for MindFit, a 4-part series that is free to the community as he seeks to shed light on our current mental health crisis. The event will be held in the community room at the Athens Limestone County Tourism Association (100 North Beaty Street in Athens), beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 21. Register online at mindfitevent.com. For more information, call 256-658-7477.

Support Group

Support groups for domestic abuse victims and survivors will be held at the Family Resource Center on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. and on Fridays at 12 p.m. Facilitated by Crisis Services of North Alabama. For more information, call 256-230-1240.

Women Empowering Women

Every fourth Sunday of the month, the Women Empowering Women of Alabama will meet at Freshwind Church, located at 17200 Lucas Ferry Road. Athens, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. from February to October. For more information, you can contact Rev. Janice Elisa Lanier Williams at 256-233-5995 or you can visit their website at wewoa.org/.

Houston Memorial Library

The Houston Memorial Library and Museum is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Home to a large collection of mystery, fiction, children’s, young adult and western books to be checked out with a $5 per year membership. The historic residence, which was built in 1834, also has a book sale room that is open each day. The museum has period furniture, civil war memorabilia and Native American artifacts.

Virtual exercise class

Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412.

Book sale

Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information 256-232-1233.

TOPS meeting

Athens AL TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Evening Chapter #0616 meets weekly on Mondays, at the Athens Activity Center on Pyror Street. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m. with meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, email: AthensAL616TOPS@gmail.com.

Food giveaway

Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403.

Hearts for Homeless

Join The News Courier, and several others, as we try and help out our homeless population in Athens and Limestone County. Please give whatever essentials you can. All donations can be left at The News Courier’s office at 410 W. Green St. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Other donation sites include; Don Carter Heating and Cooling on 72 East, Toodlebugs on E. Hobbs St. and One Main Financial on 72 East.

Flower and Flag Regulations for Athens Cemeteries

(City; Hine-Hobbs St., Old City, Roselawn and Thatch-Mann Cemetery) No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground for maintenance, unless following a funeral. Placement of flowers is acceptable year-round on monuments. Flowers will be removed after funerals as follows: Fresh flower removal will take place seven (7) days following a funeral. Silk flower removal will take place twenty-one (21) days following a funeral or to be placed on grave as specified above. Approval by Superintendent of Cemeteries is required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees, or sod grass. City Cemetery personnel shall remove any trees or shrubs that become detrimental to the adjacent lots or prevent opening of a grave. The City of Athens Cemetery Department will remove flags and properly dispose of them, when they are so worn that they are no longer fit to serve as a symbol of our country. The City of Athens will not replace any worn flags that it removes. The City of Athens does not assume any liability for any monument, flowers, shrubbery, ornaments, flags, etc. in any City owned cemetery.