Letter to the Editor: Why is Athens funding Carter Hall reno? Published 12:20 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The June 25, 2025, News Courier lead story is the Athens City Council approves $3.8 million toward Carter Hall renovation at Athens State. Could someone explain why the city council approved giving $389,560 per year (3.8M total) to defray debit service project cost?

My understanding of debt service is defined as: total cash required to pay back all debt obligations, including principal and interest payments over a specified period. It encompasses the total amount that the borrower must pay to service their debt, which can include loans, bonds and other forms of credit. Essentially, it is cash flow needed to cover the repayment of debt.

Why is the city covering Athens State debt? What does the city get for spending $3.8 million? What happens if the city financial obligations increase during the next nine years? The city does not own Carter Hall, why is the city covering the cost to renovation? What do the citizen of Athens get for their money?

Email newsletter signup

Athens is the second fastest growing city in Alabama. What happen to the Ace Hardware store that was going to be built along highway 72? Did Ace Hardware build in Priceville instead? Where is the Food City that was coming? Where is the park that was going to be built on the chicken property? Where is the kids splash pad? Last I saw, the city was waiting for a design — at least three years ago. What is so hard about an elephant with a trunk spraying water, a sun flower with a shower head, water bubbling out of the concrete, a fountain coming out of the concrete and other features? Where is the indoor pool for senior exercise and the swim team to practice year-round? Why is Athens behind Decatur and Madison for their citizens?