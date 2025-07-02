‘INSPIRING THE NEXT GENERATION’: Athens hosts successful softball camp Published 10:42 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Athens’ softball program gladly gave back to its supportive community earlier this summer.

Head coach Chuck Smith wouldn’t have it any other way.

Smith, along with several current assistants and players, hosted in June its annual softball kids camp, which saw more than 60 aspiring athletes ages 5-12 take part in a variety of instructional drills across the three-day event.

Campers honed their softball skills and fundamentals at player-led stations that featured sliding, base-running, pitching, hitting, catching and infield/outfield work.

With more than enough smiles and dirt stains to go around, future Golden Eagles shared tons of fun on the diamond — learning from those who once walked in their cleats — and capped the camp with a Slip ’N Slide, water balloons and popsicles.

At the varsity level, Athens has had its fair share of success in recent years, reaching five straight state tournaments and winning a pair of Class 6A blue maps.

Smith is happy to repay a community that’s backed the program each step of the way while also investing in the future.

“Hosting this kids camp is about more than just teaching softball — it’s about inspiring the next generation, bringing our community together and giving our own players a chance to lead and grow,” Smith said. “Watching the kids light up on the field reminds us why we love this game, and it strengthens the bond between our team and the community we’re proud to represent.”