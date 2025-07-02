Catch the buzz: Newly formed Limestone County Beekeeper Club holds first meeting July 7 Published 8:49 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Bzzt! If you happen to hear a pleasant buzzing sound next week, it might just be the excitement (and the sweet-as-honey vibes) emanating from the startup of a brand-new club for local bee enthusiasts.

Extending an aptly sociable invitation to anyone in the general public who wants to learn more about the industrious hive-minded insects, the newly formed Limestone County Beekeeper Club will hold its first meeting on Monday, July 7.

Set for 6 p.m. at the Limestone County Extension Office (1109 Market Street West, Suite A in Athens), the new beekeeper club is pollinated with the knowledgable DNA of its pre-COVID predecessor, a group whose regular schedule fell by the wayside during the pandemic’s lockdown years.

But, as the new club’s founding organizer Tevin Thurmond points out, it’s also a fresh start that welcomes newcomers who’re eager to learn about a productive outdoor hobby; one that anyone — no matter how new to beekeeping — can enjoy (with a little help, of course, from some friends).

“It’s for everyone,” says Thurmond. “You don’t have to be an expert or even know anything about beekeeping. We’ve got people who’ve been doing this for years — and then we’ve also got people who are just getting started for the first time. There’s a lot of interest in beekeeping in this area, so we’re pretty excited to start engaging with that and let people know that there’s a group out there that shares their interest.”

From seasoned local beekeepers (like Athens resident Garry Forsythe) to enthusiastic first-timers (like new club member Shaunna Ball of west Limestone), the group’s current membership already showcases a range of experience levels to accommodate anyone who wants to join in.

Meeting on the first Monday of every month, the club will explore an array of apiarian topics, drawing on shared knowledge and in-the-field experience as members cover themes like pollination, bee swarms, honey harvesting, starting your first hive, where to locate your hives and much more.

For more information about the Limestone County Beekeeper Club, email Shaunna Ball at shaunna.ball1984@gmail.com or contact Tevin Thurmond at 256-913-3866 ahead of the group’s inaugural July 7 meeting — and remember: You’re invited!