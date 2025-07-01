Incidents/arrests July 26-29, 2025 Published 11:45 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Friday-Monday.

June 26, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Elkton Road/New Garden Road, 19000 block Moyers Road, AL Hwy 99, AL Hwy 251/Valley Drive, Lucas Ferry Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Piney Chapel Road/Loggins Road, Section Line Road/Tillman Mill Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road

Animal related/livestock- 24000 block AL Hwy 251, 25000 block Sand Springs Road, 15000 block Ham Road, 16000 block American Way, 20000 block Delaney Road, 22000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 18000 block Tillman Mill Road, 20000 block Delaney Road

Traffic accident- 9000 block Segers Road

Road hazard/debris- AL Hwy 251/Mooresville Road

Theft- 8000 block Flicker Lane, 9000 block Sgt Holden Lane

Breaking and entering vehicle- 25000 block Caldera Drive

Burglary- 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane

Disturbance- 11000 block Lawngate Road

Harassment- 14000 block Us Hwy 72

Criminal mischief- 12000 block Henderson Lane, 18000 block Tillman Mill Road

Alarm- 21000 block Elkton Road, 29000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

June 27, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Quinn Road/Glaze Road, 17000 block Coffman Road, Looney Road/Bean Road, Fort Hampton Road/Hwy 99, Coffman Road/Goodin Road

Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, 27000 block Capshaw Road, 19000 block Easter Ferry Road, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, 19000 block Al Hwy 99

Traffic accident- 16000 block Deer Lane, Elkton Road/Myrtlewood Drive

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 20000 block Easter Ferry Road

Disturbance- Lentzville Road, 23000 block Pepper Road

Alarm- 13000 block Bryan Hill Road, 15000 block Pepper Creek Road, 12000 block Brookhaven Circle

Nuisance/loud music- 19000 block AL Hwy 99

June 28, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Hardy Road/US Hwy 72, 31000 block AL Hwy 99, 11000 block McCormack Road, Black Road/Elkton Road, 13000 block Sammy Lane

Animal related/livestock- 7000 block Vivians Road

Traffic accident- Blackburn Road/Quinn Road, Upper Elkton Road/Upper Fort Hampton Road

Theft- 20000 block Cox Road

Disturbance- Griffith Road, 20000 block Nuclear Plant Road

Harassment- 100 block Elm Street

Warrant- 700 block Market Street

Alarm- 15000 block Lancelot Circle, 13000 block Abbington Lane, 13000 block Breckenridge Drive, 26000 block Jones Spring Drive

Discharging firearms- 16000 block Brooks Drive

June 29, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/US Hwy 31, 17000 block Jones Road, 12000 block Radlington Drive, 22000 block US Hwy 72, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Ardmore Avenue/6th Street

Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Cannon Road

Traffic accident- Cowford Road/Hatchie Lane

Theft- 23000 block Roberts Road

Disturbance- 26000 block Cedar Break Tr.

Harassment- 28000 block W Limestone School Road, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road

Criminal trespass- 14000 block Grubbs Road

Alarm- 12000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 18000 block Lydia Corey Road, McCormack Road, 17000 block Shaw Road, 25000 block Elkton Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– Lauren Harris, Tanner: second-degree possession of marijuana, driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Tyler Marotz, Vinemont: reckless endangerment, attempting to elude a police officer

– Barbara Maultsby, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Brandon Reed, Athens: first-degree theft- auto theft

– Sheila Ross, Athens: possession of controlled substance

– Rodney Swearengin, Athens: possession of controlled substance, non-support- child

– Steven Woods, Elkmont: two counts possession of controlled substance, non-support- child

– Andrew Jackson, Elkmont: attempting to elude law enforcement, driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Anthony Roper, Toney: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana

– Abigail Ramsey, Gardendale: driving under the influence (other)

– Amy Rouse, Athens: public intoxication

– Travis Tribble, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Bianca Bartlett, Madison: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Halie Nail, Hanceville: public intoxication, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Joshua Payne, Pulaski: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Shauna Payne, Madison: three counts possession of controlled substance, obstruction of governmental operations, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs

– Derrick Shoulders, Athens: second-degree possession of marijuana, attempt to elude by any means, two counts possession of controlled substance

– Davion Stover, Athens: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, open container- alcohol in a vehicle, reckless driving

– Tiffany Tessnear, Athens: three counts aggravated child abuse

– Tony Thatch, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Anson Watkins Jr., Athens: two counts aggravated child abuse, torture/willful abuse of a child- family

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Friday-Monday.

– Athens- fourth-degree theft; Worx leaf blower, battery, June 26, $270, 8000 block Flicker Lane

– Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, $5,170, 20000 block Hwy 127

– Athens- third-degree burglary; Louis Vuitton purse, Coach purse, Ford key fob, Taurus G2S 9mm pistol, PlayStation 5, Checkmate banjo, medications, Martin gutiar, June 26, $4,799, 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane

– Athens- first-degree theft; Lonewolf 6×12 utility trailer, Husqvarna 440 chainsaw, Husqvarna 120 chainsaw, edger, Husqvarna weed eater, Stihl leaf blower, Bad Boy zero turn lawnmower, trailer hitch, June 29, $10,415, 23000 block Roberts Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– Tony Thatch: probation revocation

– Cody Dale Wilson: third-degree domestic violence

– Eric Dwain Cole: third-degree theft of property, second-degree criminal trespass

– Fallon Lynn McCay: unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

– Da’mya Lashay Jones: driving under the influence

– Robert Anthony Davis: public intoxication, unlawful possession of a controlled substance

– Donovan Marquis Givan: driving under the influence

– Bethany Jade Gray: driving under the influence

– Tyris Nashand Hamilton: first-degree possession of marijuana

– Derrick Cornilous Shoulders: unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, attempting to elude a police officer

– Ivan Marchant Adame: driving under the influence

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Friday-Monday.

– unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, June 27, 300 block Garrett Drive

– unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, June 27, 300 block Garrett Drive

– first-degree theft of property; ladies 1ct diamond earrings, ladies white gold hoop earrings, ladies white diamond tennis bracelet, monogram pendant, earrings and bracelet, sterling silver hoops, ladies pearl necklace, 14ct ladies earrings, 20inch 14ct gold diamond cut rope style necklace, diamonds, ladies band, ladies 14ct yellow gold bangle, June 27, $25,545, 1600 block Autumn Chase

– theft of property, 2023 Dodge Charger, June 27, $73,000, 100 block Coffman Circle

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Friday-Monday.

– unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, June 26, 600 block US Hwy 31 S

– unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, confiscation of motion picture money, June 27, 600 block Us Hwy 72 W

– harassment, June 27, 100 block US Hwy 31

– harassment, June 27, 900 block US Hwy 72

– harassment, June 27, 1400 block E Elm Street

– first-degree possession of marijuana, June 28, 2000 block S. Hine Street

– unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, attempting to elude a police officer, June 28, 500 block S Hine Street

– unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, June 28, 1200 block E. Forrest Street