ALDOT suspends interstate lane closures to accommodate surging July 4 traffic Published 11:07 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Amid multiple interstate highway projects along I-65 in and around Limestone County, the expected surge in holiday traffic over the long July 4th weekend is prompting the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to put a momentary pause on construction-related temporary lane closures.

In a pre-holiday release, ALDOT said it is suspending all temporary lane closures along Alabama interstates “[t]o help keep holiday traffic flowing safely and efficiently,” and “to protect both drivers and construction and maintenance crews.” The closures apply not only to I-65 in Limestone County, but to all interstate highways statewide.

The closures will be suspended beginning on Thursday and extend through the end of the day on Sunday. “ALDOT will have no temporary lane closures on interstates from noon Thursday, July 3, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 6,” the department said.

Email newsletter signup

Motorists traveling in Alabama can find traffic and road condition information, including live traffic feeds, either online at the ALGOTraffic.com website or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app. Be sure to plan ahead of time and keep both hands on the wheel: “ALDOT asks motorists to use ALGO Traffic responsibly,” the department noted.

In addition to the suspended land closure activity, ALDOT advises drivers to keep the following travel tips in mind, both during the holiday travel rush as well as all throughout the year: