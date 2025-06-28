Youth Commission graduates earn scholarships through community outreach Published 10:04 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Three local high school graduates are taking to college the lessons they’ve learned from getting involved in their community — along with a little scholarship money, too.

Through their participation in the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission, the trio of young women — Chloe Malone (Athens High School), Cevahni McNeill (Athens Renaissance), and Bailee Velotta (Athens High School) — has each observed local government from an up-close perspective through volunteer work, attendance at municipal meetings, and mentorship from Athens community leaders.

In addition to volunteering, Youth Commissioners attend meetings of the Athens City Council and Athens City Board of Education, as well as the monthly meetings of various city department, nonprofits and businesses. This year’s three graduates also will be heading to college this fall with scholarship funds from an appreciative anonymous donor. Below is a listing of each scholarship, alongside each recipient’s university of choice:

— Chloe Malone, graduate of Athens High School: The University of North Alabama — $100

— Cevahni McNeill, graduate of Athens Renaissance: The University of North Alabama — $200

— Bailee Velotta, graduate of Athens High School: The University of South Alabama — $100 (In memory of Anita Collier)

“I learned that our community is made of great people,” said Malone of her time on the Youth Commission. “I think the community has impacted me more than I impacted the community because I gave a small ounce of my time. Community service is important because it allows you to see the little things. We have a great community, and I [hope] others can see what I see.”

As a Youth Commission member, McNeill volunteered with Make A Way Foundation, Ella the Elf Gingerbread Contest, Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park Committee’s Christmas event and other activities.

“During my years as a Youth Commissioner, I have come to understand that being a commissioner is about much more than just being part of a group or club,” McNeill said. “It means taking on a responsibility to serve others and being fully committed to helping my community grow, improve and become a better place for everyone.”

Velotta helped students paint at Isom’s Orchard with Athens Arts League, donated to numerous supply drives and made a video about the Athens Square — all as part of her Youth Commission experience.

“One of the most impactful lessons came from watching the adult leaders who mentored us,” said Velotta. “Their kindness, patience and unwavering dedication to the City of Athens inspired me. They showed me that leadership is not about titles or recognition, but about showing up with a servant’s heart and a willingness to do the hard work that makes a city thrive.”

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks congratulated this year’s scholarship recipients, confident that they’ll build on the local contributions they’ve made as they begin their college careers.

“We are going to miss these young ladies in Youth Commission because they truly embraced the mission of learning about local government and investing in our city,” said Marks. “I know they will be active within their college communities, and if we’re lucky, they’ll return to Athens one day and continue making a difference with us.”

Consisting of students grades 10-12 from Athens High School, Athens Renaissance School, Athens Bible School and Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, the Youth Commission seeks to teach local students about municipal government’s role, alongside their own individual roles to become engaged and informed citizens.