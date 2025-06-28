(Column) Tuscaloosa has a great political prodigy, great political heritage Published 2:06 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

When President Donald Trump visited Tuscaloosa in May to make the commencement address to the University of Alabama graduates, he also arranged time to meet privately with two Tuscaloosans – 73-year-old iconic, retired Alabama football Coach Nick Saban and 18–year–old political writer extraordinaire, Brilyn Hollyhand.

It was not surprising that Trump would meet with the most legendary and successful college football coach of Trump’s generation, and arguably in history. However, Trump meeting with an 18–year–old Tuscaloosa Academy high schooler left the national media scratching their heads.

Those of us who live around Alabama politics had known about the young Tuscaloosa political pundit for a couple of years. We called him the Political Prodigy Boy Wonder of Politics. Senator Richard Shelby referred to him as a prodigy and the next Tucker Carlson. By the way, Brilyn Hollyhand’s grandfather, Doug Hollyhand, is a successful businessman and Richard Shelby’s best friend.

One of the underlying stories surrounding President Trump’s historic 2024 Presidential election victory was his success in garnering a significant share of the young 18 to 25 year old vote. Historically, this young demographic voter has been liberal and voted Democratic, if at all.

Trump’s team credits young Tuscaloosa writer, Brilyn Hollyhand, with much of this success. Brilyn’s blog has a national audience that is large and growing. His political commentary parlayed him to becoming Chair of the Republican National Committee’s Youth Advisory Council. His weekly show online is heard by young people throughout the country and is geared towards urging them to be active in politics. You have not heard the last of young Brilyn Hollyhand of the Druid City.

Tuscaloosa has a rich tradition of being the home of Alabama leaders. Many folks are unaware that Tuscaloosa was once the Capital of Alabama. Alabama’s greatest United States Senator in history, Richard Shelby, hails from Tuscaloosa. Shelby not only is Alabama’s greatest Senator, he has the longest tenure in the Senate in our state’s history – 36 years. He surpassed our two historic, iconic senators, Lister Hill, and John Sparkman. Senator Shelby turned 91 last month and is enjoying his retirement years in Tuscaloosa with his beloved wife of 66 years, Dr. Annette Shelby.

Before Shelby’s time, Tuscaloosa had a brilliant rising superstar, State Senator Ryan deGraffenried, Sr. He ran second to George Wallace in the 1962 Governor’s Race and was destined to be elected Governor in 1966 but died in a tragic plane crash campaigning for governor that year. His son, Ryan deGraffenried, Jr., became a Tuscaloosa State Senator and was the most powerful and effective member of the 35-memberbody.

Cathy Johnson Randall is one of the state’s most accomplished leaders of my generation. She was the most outstanding leader at the University of Alabama when we were students there together in the early 1970’s. She married Pettus Randall, a Tuscaloosa native, and they built a very successful printing business together. Cathy is a stalwart supporter of the University of Alabama. She is one of Governor Kay Ivey’s closest friends. They bonded during their youth as Girls State leaders. Cathy and Kay have mentored another Girls State Governor, our U.S. Senator Katie Boyd Britt. Cathy is like another mother to Katie. They were both Chi Omegas at Alabama, probably not by coincidence.

Tuscaloosa currently has one of, if not the best, legislative delegations in the Capitol today. It is made up of stellar, hardworking legislators.

They are represented in the Senate by Gerald Allen, Bobby Singleton, and Matt Woods. State Senator Gerald Allen is Tuscaloosa’s only resident State Senator. He may have the longest tenure of any Tuscaloosa State Senator in history. The Tuscaloosa House delegation is comprised of Chris England, Ron Bolton, Bill Lamb, Curtis Travis, A.J. McCampbell, and Brian Brinyark.

Chris England is the son of legendary Tuscaloosa Circuit Judge John England. He is an attorney and an accomplished legislator.

Cynthia Almond has been the head of the Tuscaloosa delegation and a leader in the House. However, Gov. Ivey just named Almond as President of the PSC.

The newest member of the House from Tuscaloosa, Brian Brinyark, has taken to the legislature like a duck to water. He has become immediately effective. He also represents neighboring Fayette County. He looks after them diligently. Fayette County has a rich heritage in Alabama politics.

Steve Flowers served 16 years in the state legislature. He may be reached at steve@steveflowers.us.