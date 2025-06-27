Students represent Athens City Schools at Girls State Published 11:02 am Friday, June 27, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Sarah Nix, of Athens Renaissance School, represents Athens City Schools at the 2025 American Legion Auxiliary Girls State, held at The University of Alabama. Photo courtesy Athens City Schools 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Katherine Kiel, right, and Kaleigh Langford of Athens High School represent Athens City Schools at the 2025 American Legion Auxiliary Girls State, held at The University of Alabama. Photo courtesy Athens City Schools

Katherine Kiel and Kaleigh Langford of Athens High School, and Sarah Nix of Athens Renaissance School, recently represented Athens City Schools at the 2025 American Legion Auxiliary Girls State, held at The University of Alabama.

This immersive program offers a hands-on opportunity to explore the workings of local and state government. Delegates heard from a variety of speakers and actively participated in a model state government, gaining valuable insight into civic leadership and public service.