Restaurant scores for June 9-20, 2025
Published 9:03 am Friday, June 27, 2025
Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week June 9-20. The report includes critical items history.
Mildred’s of Ardmore, 27926 Main Street, Ardmore- 88
– Food held in refrigeration: fish 56 degrees, eggs 57 degrees, cheese 56 degrees
– Mashed potatoes and beans held in warmer at 107 degrees
Whitt’s Kitchen, 1624 L Gray Blvd, Athens- 91
– Ice machine has black and pink substance in it. Cleaned by management
Ole Towne Cafe, 30440 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 91
– Food held in refrigeration: beans 45 degrees, slaw 45 degrees, potato salad 45 degrees, beef patty 45 degrees
Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, 1802 US Hwy 72 E Suite D, Athens- 91
– Buckets of salsas held over seven days, rusted canned goods. Discarded by management
Cassie’s Cafe, 26462 First Street, Ardmore- 93
Oscars Taco Shop, 1260 US Hwy 72 Unit A, Athens- 94
Sweet Thymes LLC, 407 N. Clinton Street, Athens- 96
Bojangles, 1316 Us Hwy 72 E, Athens- 97
Taylor’s Cool Treats- Commissary, 1212 US Hwy 31, Athens- 98
Captain D’s/trident Holdings, 102 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 86
– No toilet paper in mens restroom- replaced by management
Sui Guru 3 Inc (Chevron), 6725 Swancott Road, Madison- 87
– Several spray bottles unlabeled, some with no knowledge of what was inside
Ninja Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, 935 US Hwy 72 Suite R, Athens- 88
– Soda nozzles with mold. Employee washed gloved hands to reuse
Jack’s Family Restaurant, 15959 Lucas Ferry Road Athens- 90
– Could not provide signed sick policies
– Flies present in multiple areas
Zaxby’s, 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens- 90
– Two employees during inspection did not wash hands before replacing gloves. Addressed by management
Mozza Pizza Buffet, LLC, 202 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 90
– Dishes and cups in the dish machine have a 0 ppm reading of chlorine while in use. The sanitizer was restored to 50 ppm
Kam’s Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 91
– Mold in ice machine and Mtn. Dew nozzle
– Follow up, cleaned- abated
IHOP Restaurant, 16211 Athens-Limestone, Athens- 92
– Queso and poblano sauces in hot holding at 108 degrees
– Follow up- sauces no longer in hot holding. Portioned into smaller cups and reheated to order
Dollar General #2680, 1233 Pryor Street East, Athens- 93
– 10 cans of evaporated milk rusting around the top and bottom seams, 2 dented cans. Removed by management
Christo’s Dari Delite, 25670 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester- 94
– Presence of flies throughout the establishment
– Follow up, no presence of pests- abated
StayAPT Suites Madison- Greenbrier, 26800 Success Drive SW, Madison- 94
C&Z Restaurant Inc., 12060 County Line Road, Madison- 95
Athens Alehouse and Cellar, LLC, 113 S. Marion Street, Athens- 95
Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (meat), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96
Panda Express #3349, 22090 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97
Sprint Mart #2301, 6744 Swancott Road, Madison- 97
Dollar General #18104, 28743 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 98
Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (seafood), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99
Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (store), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99
Sprint Mart #2310, 1515 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 99
Empire Nutrition, 616 US Hwy 31 Suite F, Athens- 100
El Mero Tacco LLC (mobile), 25966 US Hwy 72, Athens- no score reported
– Warewashing sink in mobile only reached 100 degrees
Marco Pizza, 22099 US Hwy 72, Athens- no score reported
– cheese 48 degrees