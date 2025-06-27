Restaurant scores for June 9-20, 2025 Published 9:03 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week June 9-20. The report includes critical items history.

Mildred’s of Ardmore, 27926 Main Street, Ardmore- 88

– Food held in refrigeration: fish 56 degrees, eggs 57 degrees, cheese 56 degrees

Email newsletter signup

– Mashed potatoes and beans held in warmer at 107 degrees

Whitt’s Kitchen, 1624 L Gray Blvd, Athens- 91

– Ice machine has black and pink substance in it. Cleaned by management

Ole Towne Cafe, 30440 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 91

– Food held in refrigeration: beans 45 degrees, slaw 45 degrees, potato salad 45 degrees, beef patty 45 degrees

Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, 1802 US Hwy 72 E Suite D, Athens- 91

– Buckets of salsas held over seven days, rusted canned goods. Discarded by management

Cassie’s Cafe, 26462 First Street, Ardmore- 93

Oscars Taco Shop, 1260 US Hwy 72 Unit A, Athens- 94

Sweet Thymes LLC, 407 N. Clinton Street, Athens- 96

Bojangles, 1316 Us Hwy 72 E, Athens- 97

Taylor’s Cool Treats- Commissary, 1212 US Hwy 31, Athens- 98

Captain D’s/trident Holdings, 102 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 86

– No toilet paper in mens restroom- replaced by management

Sui Guru 3 Inc (Chevron), 6725 Swancott Road, Madison- 87

– Several spray bottles unlabeled, some with no knowledge of what was inside

Ninja Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, 935 US Hwy 72 Suite R, Athens- 88

– Soda nozzles with mold. Employee washed gloved hands to reuse

Jack’s Family Restaurant, 15959 Lucas Ferry Road Athens- 90

– Could not provide signed sick policies

– Flies present in multiple areas

Zaxby’s, 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens- 90

– Two employees during inspection did not wash hands before replacing gloves. Addressed by management

Mozza Pizza Buffet, LLC, 202 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 90

– Dishes and cups in the dish machine have a 0 ppm reading of chlorine while in use. The sanitizer was restored to 50 ppm

Kam’s Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 91

– Mold in ice machine and Mtn. Dew nozzle

– Follow up, cleaned- abated

IHOP Restaurant, 16211 Athens-Limestone, Athens- 92

– Queso and poblano sauces in hot holding at 108 degrees

– Follow up- sauces no longer in hot holding. Portioned into smaller cups and reheated to order

Dollar General #2680, 1233 Pryor Street East, Athens- 93

– 10 cans of evaporated milk rusting around the top and bottom seams, 2 dented cans. Removed by management

Christo’s Dari Delite, 25670 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester- 94

– Presence of flies throughout the establishment

– Follow up, no presence of pests- abated

StayAPT Suites Madison- Greenbrier, 26800 Success Drive SW, Madison- 94

C&Z Restaurant Inc., 12060 County Line Road, Madison- 95

Athens Alehouse and Cellar, LLC, 113 S. Marion Street, Athens- 95

Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (meat), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96

Panda Express #3349, 22090 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97

Sprint Mart #2301, 6744 Swancott Road, Madison- 97

Dollar General #18104, 28743 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 98

Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (seafood), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99

Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (store), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99

Sprint Mart #2310, 1515 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 99

Empire Nutrition, 616 US Hwy 31 Suite F, Athens- 100

El Mero Tacco LLC (mobile), 25966 US Hwy 72, Athens- no score reported

– Warewashing sink in mobile only reached 100 degrees

Marco Pizza, 22099 US Hwy 72, Athens- no score reported

– cheese 48 degrees