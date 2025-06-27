LOCAL SWIMMING: Athens Gators shine at Alabama State Games Published 1:05 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

The Athens Gators swim team shined at the Alabama State Games in Birmingham earlier this month.

The Gators sent 15 swimmers to the multi-sport, Olympic-style event that features athletes of all ages. Sports can include swimming, baseball, archery, beach volleyball, bowling, judo and wrestling.

Several Athens swimmers medaled in their respective events to qualify for the State Games of America, which will take place in State College, Pennsylvania next year.

See top results below.

Davis Doyle

1st 11-12 Boy 50 yd Backstroke (Gold)

3rd 11-12 Boy 100 yd Individual Medley (Bronze)

3rd 11-12 Boy 100 yd Freestyle (Bronze)

4th 11-12 Boy 50 yd Freestyle

Hudson Ferrell

6th 11-12 Boys 100 yd Individual Medley

3rd 11-12 Boys 50 yd Breaststroke (Bronze)

9th 11-12 Boys 50 yd Freestyle

5th 11-12 Boys 100 yd Freestyle

Gil Kauffman

5th 8&U Boys 25 yd Freestyle

6th 8&U Boys 25 yd Backstroke

4th 8&U Boys 25 yd Butterfly

5th 8&U Boys 50 yd Freestyle

Harry Kauffman

1st 9-10 Boys 100 yd Individual Medley (Gold)

1st 9-10 Boys 50 yd Freestyle (Gold)

1st 9-10 Boys 50 yd Backstroke (Gold)

1st 9-10 Boys 100 yd Freestyle (Gold)

Emmalia Millsap

1st 15-18 Girls 100 yd Individual Medley (Gold)

1st 15-18 Girls 50 yd Freestyle (Gold)

1st 15-18 Girls 50 yd Butterfly (Gold)

1st 15-18 Girls 100 yd Freestyle (Gold)

Riley Walters

1st 9-10 Girls 50 yd Backstroke (Gold)

3rd 9-10 Girls 100 yd Freestyle (Bronze)

6th 9-10 Girls 50 yd Butterfly

8th 9-10 Girls 100 yd Individual Medley

Miles Sandmeyer

8th 11-12 Boys 100yd Individual Medley

7th 11-12 Boys 50yd Freestyle

4th 11-12 Boys 50yd Backstroke

6th 11-12 Boys 100yd Freestyle

Lottie Sandmeyer

9th 9-10 Girls 100yd Individual Medley

6th 9-10 Girls 50yd Freestyle

5th 9-10 Girls 50yd Backstroke

7th 9-10 Girls 50yd Butterfly

Emma Sandmeyer

10th 9-10 Girls 100yd Individual Medley

8th 9-10 Girls 50yd Freestyle

6th 9-10 Girls 50yd Backstroke

5th 9-10 Girls 100yd Freestyle

Cassidy Loesch

1st Girls 15-18, 50 yd Breaststroke (Gold)

2nd Girls 15-18, 100 yd Individual Medley (Silver)

2nd Girls 15-18, 50 yd Freestyle (Silver)

2nd Girls 15-18, 50 yd Butterfly (Silver)

Bentley Loesch

5th Boys 13-14, 50 yd Butterfly

5th Boys 13-14, 100 yd Freestyle

6th Boys 13-14, 50 yd Breast

7th Boys 13-14, 50 yd Freestyle

Trenden Pair

5th Boys 100 yd Individual Medley

8th Boys 50 yd Breaststroke

8th Boys 50 yd Freestyle

Tori White

5th Girls 50 yd Butterfly

7th Girls 50 yd Freestyle

7th Girls 50 yd Backstroke

7th Girls 100 yd Freestyle

Eliza Wilder

3rd Girls 200 yd Individual Medley (Bronze)

9th Girls 50 yd Backstroke

10th Girls 50 yd Backstroke

Jake Wilder

4th Boys 100 yd Individual Medley

4th Boys 100 yd Freestyle

5th 50 yd Backstroke

7th 50 yd Breaststroke