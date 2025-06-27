LOCAL SWIMMING: Athens Gators shine at Alabama State Games
Published 1:05 pm Friday, June 27, 2025
The Athens Gators swim team shined at the Alabama State Games in Birmingham earlier this month.
The Gators sent 15 swimmers to the multi-sport, Olympic-style event that features athletes of all ages. Sports can include swimming, baseball, archery, beach volleyball, bowling, judo and wrestling.
Several Athens swimmers medaled in their respective events to qualify for the State Games of America, which will take place in State College, Pennsylvania next year.
Email newsletter signup
See top results below.
Davis Doyle
1st 11-12 Boy 50 yd Backstroke (Gold)
3rd 11-12 Boy 100 yd Individual Medley (Bronze)
3rd 11-12 Boy 100 yd Freestyle (Bronze)
4th 11-12 Boy 50 yd Freestyle
Hudson Ferrell
6th 11-12 Boys 100 yd Individual Medley
3rd 11-12 Boys 50 yd Breaststroke (Bronze)
9th 11-12 Boys 50 yd Freestyle
5th 11-12 Boys 100 yd Freestyle
Gil Kauffman
5th 8&U Boys 25 yd Freestyle
6th 8&U Boys 25 yd Backstroke
4th 8&U Boys 25 yd Butterfly
5th 8&U Boys 50 yd Freestyle
Harry Kauffman
1st 9-10 Boys 100 yd Individual Medley (Gold)
1st 9-10 Boys 50 yd Freestyle (Gold)
1st 9-10 Boys 50 yd Backstroke (Gold)
1st 9-10 Boys 100 yd Freestyle (Gold)
Emmalia Millsap
1st 15-18 Girls 100 yd Individual Medley (Gold)
1st 15-18 Girls 50 yd Freestyle (Gold)
1st 15-18 Girls 50 yd Butterfly (Gold)
1st 15-18 Girls 100 yd Freestyle (Gold)
Riley Walters
1st 9-10 Girls 50 yd Backstroke (Gold)
3rd 9-10 Girls 100 yd Freestyle (Bronze)
6th 9-10 Girls 50 yd Butterfly
8th 9-10 Girls 100 yd Individual Medley
Miles Sandmeyer
8th 11-12 Boys 100yd Individual Medley
7th 11-12 Boys 50yd Freestyle
4th 11-12 Boys 50yd Backstroke
6th 11-12 Boys 100yd Freestyle
Lottie Sandmeyer
9th 9-10 Girls 100yd Individual Medley
6th 9-10 Girls 50yd Freestyle
5th 9-10 Girls 50yd Backstroke
7th 9-10 Girls 50yd Butterfly
Emma Sandmeyer
10th 9-10 Girls 100yd Individual Medley
8th 9-10 Girls 50yd Freestyle
6th 9-10 Girls 50yd Backstroke
5th 9-10 Girls 100yd Freestyle
Cassidy Loesch
1st Girls 15-18, 50 yd Breaststroke (Gold)
2nd Girls 15-18, 100 yd Individual Medley (Silver)
2nd Girls 15-18, 50 yd Freestyle (Silver)
2nd Girls 15-18, 50 yd Butterfly (Silver)
Bentley Loesch
5th Boys 13-14, 50 yd Butterfly
5th Boys 13-14, 100 yd Freestyle
6th Boys 13-14, 50 yd Breast
7th Boys 13-14, 50 yd Freestyle
Trenden Pair
5th Boys 100 yd Individual Medley
8th Boys 50 yd Breaststroke
8th Boys 50 yd Freestyle
Tori White
5th Girls 50 yd Butterfly
7th Girls 50 yd Freestyle
7th Girls 50 yd Backstroke
7th Girls 100 yd Freestyle
Eliza Wilder
3rd Girls 200 yd Individual Medley (Bronze)
9th Girls 50 yd Backstroke
10th Girls 50 yd Backstroke
Jake Wilder
4th Boys 100 yd Individual Medley
4th Boys 100 yd Freestyle
5th 50 yd Backstroke
7th 50 yd Breaststroke