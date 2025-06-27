Ivey announces new round of grant funds for industrial site development Published 7:39 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Communities across Alabama are eyeing a state-funded incentive to make their local economy grow, with more than $23 million in newly available grant funding up for grabs as part of an ongoing effort to bolster industry statewide.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week announced that applications for a new round of funds through the Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) grant program will open on July 1, making available $23.3 million for use statewide for site assessment and development efforts.

Administered by the Alabama Department of Commerce in partnership with the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA), the SEEDS program in its current funding phase aims to “provide support for both site assessment grants to evaluate the potential of new or underutilized sites and site development grants to fund targeted improvements that increase a site’s readiness for industrial projects,” according to the governor’s office.

Communities will be able to apply for SEEDS funding online via the EDPA website (edpa.org/programs-services/seeds) through the application period’s September 30 deadline. Previous funding rounds have assisted projects at 56 sites throughout the state, “helping local communities and economic development organizations advance critical site readiness efforts,” Ivey’s office said in a release.

“Alabama continues to be a leader in economic development, and a key factor in that success is ensuring we have development-ready sites available,” said Ivey in a statement. “The SEEDS program is a smart, strategic investment in our future — and I look forward to seeing even more communities benefit from this next round of funding.”

Community applicants who have questions or need a site consultation should contact project director Greg Blalock via email at gblalock@edpa.org, or by phone at 205-943-4750.