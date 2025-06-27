Incidents/arrests June 23-25, 2025 Published 9:30 am Friday, June 27, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday-Thursday.

June 23, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Waterman Lane/Halford Drive, US Hwy 72/Cambridge Lane, Grubbs Road/Hammons Road, 22000 block Concord Road, Boyds Chapel Road/7th Street

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block New Cut Road, 25000 block Sand Springs Road, 22000 block Sharp Road, 12000 block Lawngate Road, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 11000 block New Cut Road, 20000 block Delaney Road, I65 SB exit 347, 29000 block Windsor Lane Traffic accident- 33000 block AL Hwy 99, East Limestone Road/Jennings Chapel Road

Road hazard/debris- Copeland Road/AL Hwy 251

Breaking and entering vehicle- 18000 block Cave Branch Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 18000 block Bill Black Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 16000 block AL Hwy 251

Burglary- 16000 block Parker Road

Recovery- 27000 block Bethel Road

Disturbance- 9000 block Holt-Springer Road, 9000 block Stanford Road, 16000 block Blackburn Road, Zehner Road/Bell Road, 17000 block Hall Road

Prowler- 19000 block Meadows Road

Warrant- 200 block W. Washington Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 26000 block Mill Creek Drive

Discharging firearms- 26000 block Old Hwy 20

June 24, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Blackburn Road/Chris Way, Lucy Branch boat dock/The Ledges, 26000 block AL Hwy 127, 600 block Hobbs Street, 100 block US Hwy 31, US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road

Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Virginia Ct., 25000 block Sand Springs Road, 26000 block Homes Street, 12000 block Lukers Way, Elkton Road/Buttermilk Way, 24000 block Wooley Springs Road, 27000 block Oak Grove Road

Traffic accident- Elm Street/US Hwy 31, 11000 block Escue Drive

Recovery- 20000 block Elkton Road

Disturbance- 16000 block American Way

Unwanted guest- 2000 block SW Rockhouse Road

PFA remove and exclude- 29000 block Carnaby Lane

Criminal mischief- 12000 block Hutchins Circle

Warrant- Lee Street/Madison Street

Alarm- 14000 block Doe Run, 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road, 27000 block JB Magnusson Drive

Nuisance/loud music- Batrumville Road

Discharging firearms- 12000 block Snake Road

June 25, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 4000 block Calvary Blvd., Flicker Lane, 27000 block N. Wales Road, 23000 block Memory Way, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, 21000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Nave Road, 19000 block Cox Road Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Sand Springs Road, 18000 block Hightower Road, 600 block Horton Street, US Hwy 31/Rosie Road, 12000 block Virginia Ct., 25000 block Sand Springs Road, 18000 block Sunflower Way, 16000 block Blackburn Lane, 23000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, 21000 block Oakland Meadows, 20000 block Elkton Road

Traffic accident- I65 MM 345, US Hwy 72/New Cut Road

Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 251/Johnson Elementary School

Disturbance- 11000 block Stewart Road, 11000 block Stewart Road, 21000 block New Garden Road

Harassment- 20000 block Swanner Blvd.

Unwanted guest- 14000 block Quinn Road

PFA remove and exclude- 29000 block Carnaby Lane

Criminal trespass- 10000 block US Hwy 31

Alarm- 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 18000 block Hampton Cove Way, 15000 block US Hwy 72, 14000 block Visnu Way, 26000 block Nash Lane

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– Roderick Bell, Decatur: second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Brandy Lawrence, Ardmore: four counts possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs

– Ryan Mullins, Huntsville: first-degree theft

– Keith Rubio, Athens: tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, open container- alcohol in vehicle

– Juana Smith, Faulkville: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Randy Witchard, Madison: second-degree rape- statutory

– Jacqueline Allen, Athens: unauthorized use of a vehicle

– Christopher Holt, Athens: possession of controlled substance

– Kaneisha Lane, Athens: first-degree theft

– Lionel Maldonado, Athens: fourth-degree theft, possession of controlled substance

– Barry McKinney, Athens: two counts possession of controlled substance

– Tracy Ramirez, Athens: third-degree theft

– Tyler Reeves, Lester: fraudulent use credit/debit card

– Larry Sneath Jr., Athens: first-degree theft, unlawful possession with intent to distribute

– Travis Andry, Hermitage, Tenn.: first-degree receiving stolen property, attempting to elude law enforcement

– Jacqueline Chambers, Toney: possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Eric Cole, Athens: first-degree theft

– Troy Guth, Elkmont: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Michael Hardy, Elkmont: possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of pistol

– Marcus Powers, Elkmont: second-degree arson- residence

– Allen Smith, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance

– Aryona Ward, Nashville: first-degree receiving stolen property

– Gabriella Wiley, Old Hickory, Tenn.: first-degree receiving stolen property

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday-Thursday.

– Elkmont- breaking and entering of vehicle; sim card for cell phone, US currency, drivers license, insurance card, paperwork, June 23, $410, 18000 block Cave Branch Road

– Athens- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2014 gray Nissan Ultimate, June 23, unknown value, 18000 block Bill Black Road

– Tanner- first-degree theft, US currency, June 25, $4,980, 19000 block Nuclear Plant Road

– Athens- third-degree theft, US currency, $1,500, 5000 block Bay Village Drive

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– Tracy Lynn Ramirez, June 24, possession of drug paraphernalia

– Derek Wayne Martin, June 24, driving under the influence

– Ramon C. Cruz, June 24, driving under the influence, resisting arrest

– Eric Dwain Cole, June 25; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, obstructing justice using a false name, third-degree burglary

– Ronnie Solomon Jr., June 25, third-degree domestic violence

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Tuesday-Thursday.

– theft of property, merchandise, June 23, $200, 100 block US Hwy 72

– third-degree theft of property, fraudulent use of credit/debit card; personal items, June 25, $14.30, 200 block US Hwy 72

– second-degree retail theft, miscellaneous items, June 25, $865.72, 1100 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday-Thursday.

– menacing, June 23, 700 block W. Washington Street

– harassment, June 23, 700 block N. Madison Street

– possession of drug paraphernalia, June 24, 400 block W. Lee Street

– driving under the influence, June 24, 100 block US Hwy 31 N

– driving under the influence, resisting arrest, June 24, 1200 block Forrest Street

– leaving the scene of an accident, June 24, 1800 block US Hwy 72

– abandoned vehicle, June 24, 2300 block S. Hine Street

– unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, obstructing justice using a false name; June 25, 1000 block US Hwy 72

– third-degree domestic violence, June 25, 100 block Suffield Street

– driving under the influence, June 25, 23000 block US Hwy 72