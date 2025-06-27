Athens students represent at Boys State Published 11:44 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Eleven Golden Eagles recently represented Athens City Schools in the 88th Annual American Legion Boys State at The University of Alabama. This leadership program is centered on citizenship, government and public service. Throughout the week, student delegates ran for office, crafted and debated legislation, engaged with local and state leaders and gained hands-on experience and insight into the inner workings of government.

Athens High School Delegates include: Reece Boyett, Tanner Cannon, Jack Deemer, Kendall Gill, Benjamin Hutton, Connor Johnstone, Braydon Mooney and Benny Seibert; Athens Renaissance School Delegates are Ryan Nix and Isaac Britnell; and Renaissance Virtual School Delegate was Jadd Cates.