ADCNR expands hunting workshop offerings in 2025 Published 12:37 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Outdoor Alabama Academy is expanding its hunting workshop offerings starting this summer. The popular outdoor recreation how-to workshops will now be available for more activities and in graduated levels.

New for 2025 the workshops will be offered in 101, 202, and 303 levels for archery, bowhunting, squirrel hunting, and deer or turkey hunting on public land. The workshops are part of ADCNR’s Adult Mentored Hunting Program that teaches those with little to no hunting experience all of the information and skills needed for a successful hunt. Registration for the workshops is currently open.

“We’re excited about our new way of offering learning opportunities,” said Justin Grider, ADCNR’s R3 (Recruitment, Retention, Reactivation) Program Coordinator. “The new format uses familiar school terms and allows people to pick the workshop that best matches their interests and needs. This change will help us reach more people and cover more topics.”

Participants do not have to take the workshops in order. Classes can be chosen that best match their comfort and skill level for each activity. The 101 classes are designed for complete beginners. The 202 classes are for those who have a basic understanding of hunting but aren’t ready to take up the activity on their own. The 303 classes are for those who have a solid grasp of hunting fundamentals and are closer to venturing into the field alone or with a hunting partner.

Taking just one of the 101, 202, or 303 courses also qualifies the participant to be eligible to participate in an ADCNR Adult Mentored Hunt. Workshop attendees will be notified by email if they have been randomly selected for a mentored hunting opportunity.

“Our hunting workshops are open to anyone with an interest in learning how to hunt,” said Brandon Holloway, Adult Mentored Hunting Program Coordinator. “We hope participants walk away from the experience with the skills and confidence needed to have a successful hunt on their own or with a hunting partner.”

The workshops take place at various ADCNR Wildlife Management Areas, Special Opportunity Areas, Community Archery Parks and State Parks throughout Alabama and provide participants with an opportunity to learn hunting basics, firearm safety and handling, where to hunt, which licenses are needed, hunting rules and regulations, and the equipment needed.

Workshop participants must be at least 19 years of age and possess a valid driver’s license. There is a $20 registration fee for each workshop. Learn more about the Adult Mentored Hunting Program or register for a workshop at www.outdooralabama.com/hunting/adult-mentored-hunting-program.

ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn more at www.outdooralabama.com.