Police caution residents after bear sighted in Athens Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

If you see a bear in Athens this week, don’t try to corner it for a selfie. In fact, it’s probably in your best interest — as well as the bear’s — to just give it a wide berth.

On its Facebook page Tuesday, the Athens Police Department said that it had received notice from wildlife officials that a bear had been spotted “in different areas of our city limits,” and cautioned residents against approaching the animal if they do happen to see it.

“We ask that you please do not agitate the bear, try to feed it or try to take a selfie with it,” said Athens Police Chief Anthony Pressnell in the department’s social media post. “If you see the bear, you can call us. We are staying in contact with Wildlife. Our hope is the bear will return to a more remote area.”

Email newsletter signup

If you do see the bear, make note of your location and report your sighting directly to the Athens Police Department by calling 256-233-8700.