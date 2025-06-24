Incidents/arrests for June 19-22, 2025 Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Friday-Monday.

June 19, 2025

Email newsletter signup

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block Oakland Meadows, Seven Mile Post Road/Mayfield Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, 12000 block US Hwy 31, Good Springs Fire/AL Hwy 99, Elkton Road, Ingram Road/Stewart Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Blackburn Road/New Cut Road, 26000 block Capshaw Road, Ripley Road/Zehner Road, 26000 block W. Limestone School Road, 12000 block US Hwy 31, Elm Street/Wilkinson Street

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 25000 block Capshaw Road

Traffic accident- Washington Road/Menefee Road, 5000 block Mooresville Road

Missing person- 100 block Elm Street

Theft- 26000 block Cedar Hill Road, 15000 block Reid Road, 13000 block Sugar Plum Lane, 16000 block Lon Road

Disturbance- 16000 block Carter Circle, 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Harassment- US Hwy 72/Clements Vol Fire Dept.

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 27000 block Jarrod Blvd.

June 20, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block Johnson Road, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, AL Hwy 127, 16000 block Zehner Road, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Blackburn Road/Grubbs Road, 13000 block Quinn Road, 24000 block Us Hwy 72

Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Lawngate Road, 27000 block Union Hill Road, 24000 block Bethel Road, 18000 block Oakdale Road, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 20000 block Myers Road, 22000 block New Garden Road, Love Branch Road/Copeland Road

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Gordon Road

Missing person- 6000 block Buddy Barrett Road

Disturbance- 22000 block Elkton Road, 12000 block Lukers Way

Harassment- 14000 block Dupree Worthey Road, 27000 block Newberry Road, 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Unwanted guest- 25000 block Putman Circle, 22000 block Elkton Road, 14000 block Smith Drive

PFA remove and exclude- Kingston Drive

Criminal mischief- 9000 block Sgt. Holden Lane

Alarm- 15000 block Quinn Road, 13000 block Chapel Hill Lane

Discharging firearms- 12000 block Snake Road

June 21, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Brownsferry/Evans Road, Lydia Joe Drive/Bethel Church of Christ, Townsend Ford Road, Putman Circle/Bethel Road, Piney Chapel Road/Crutcher Road, Rosebud Lane/Salem Minor Hill Road, East Limestone Road/Copeland Road, 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Ripley Road/Zehner Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, 27000 block Capshaw Road, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road

Traffic accident- Nuclear Plant Road/Poplar Point Road

Intoxicated driver- 16000 block Wales Road

Assault- 24000 block Elkton Road

Theft- 14000 block Brownsferry Road

Disturbance- 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, 27000 block Dieken Drive, 15000 block McCormick Lane, 20000 block Yarbrough Road

Harassment- 21000 block Corey James Way

Unwanted guest- 24000 block Nick Davis Road

PFA remove and exclude- 29000 block Carnaby Lane

Warrant- Baldwin County, 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop

Alarm- 18000 block Morris Road

Discharging firearms- 22000 block Pine Road

June 22, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Tillman Mill Road/New Cut Road, Indian Springs Road, US Hwy 31/Ingram Road, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, Pine Road/Looney Road, Grubbs Road/Zehner Road

Missing person- 17000 block Harwell Road

Disturbance- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road

Harassment- 23000 block Slate Road

Unwanted guest- 2000 block SW Rockhouse Road

Warrant- Jefferson Street N/Elm Street W

Alarm- 16000 block Shaw Road, 29000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– Morgan Earnest, Athens: harassment- domestic incident, disorderly conduct

– Samantha Harbin, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Anthoney Burrough, Huntsville: obstruction of governmental operations

– Jessica Harrison, Athens: possession of controlled substance

– Robin Harrison, Lester: first-degree receiving stolen property

– Kasey Kilpatrick, Athens: possession of controlled substance

– Brooklyn Daly, Madison: public intoxication

– Raymond Madison, Bay Minette: second-degree assault

– Blake Miller, Antioch, Tenn: second-degree possession of marijuana

– Marcus Powers, Elkmont: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Marquis Ulmer-Anderson, Detroit, Mich : obstruction of governmental operations

– Benjamen Vining, Ardmore: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

– Michael Morrison, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Jason Patterson, Huntsville: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Vincent Scales, Athens- possession of controlled substance

– Christy Taylor, Athens: truancy

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Friday-Monday.

– Athens- third-degree theft, Microsoft Pro 8 laptop, June 18, $1,200, 16000 block Evans Road

– Athens- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2008 beige Honda Odyssey, June 18, $2,500, 16000 block American Way

– Athens- first-degree theft; black Norstar dump trailer, tools, five metal rods, June 19, $23,550, 15000 block Reid Road

– Elkmont- fourth-degree theft; wallet and items, Chicago miter saw, June 20, $215, 25000 block Putman Circle

– Elkmont- third-degree theft, US currency, June 20, $1,000, 24000 block Easter Ferry Road

– Athens- fourth-degree theft, Giodamo red bicycle, June 21, $250, 14000 block Brownsferry

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– Vinson Edward Caldwell: aggravated cruelty to animals

– Gregory Gary Gates: driving under the influence

– Christy Ann Taylor: unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

– Laderious Jamal Mixon: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

– Richmond Roy Byrd: third-degree domestic violence- harassment, obstructing governmental operations

– Jose Antonio Veliz Gonzalez: driving under the influence

– Riley Augustus Billingsley: driving under the influence

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Friday-Monday.

– second-degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; wallet and contents, backpack with miscellaneous tools, jacket, June 21, $60, 1200 block Audubon Lane

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Friday-Monday.

– harassment, June 20, 22000 block Lochmere Blvd.

– possession of a controlled substance, June 21, 1000 block US Hwy 72

– harassment, June 21, 500 block S. Hine Street