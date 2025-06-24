Incidents/arrests for June 19-22, 2025
Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025
County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Friday-Monday.
June 19, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block Oakland Meadows, Seven Mile Post Road/Mayfield Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, 12000 block US Hwy 31, Good Springs Fire/AL Hwy 99, Elkton Road, Ingram Road/Stewart Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Blackburn Road/New Cut Road, 26000 block Capshaw Road, Ripley Road/Zehner Road, 26000 block W. Limestone School Road, 12000 block US Hwy 31, Elm Street/Wilkinson Street
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 25000 block Capshaw Road
Traffic accident- Washington Road/Menefee Road, 5000 block Mooresville Road
Missing person- 100 block Elm Street
Theft- 26000 block Cedar Hill Road, 15000 block Reid Road, 13000 block Sugar Plum Lane, 16000 block Lon Road
Disturbance- 16000 block Carter Circle, 28000 block AL Hwy 99
Harassment- US Hwy 72/Clements Vol Fire Dept.
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72
Alarm- 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 27000 block Jarrod Blvd.
June 20, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block Johnson Road, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, AL Hwy 127, 16000 block Zehner Road, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Blackburn Road/Grubbs Road, 13000 block Quinn Road, 24000 block Us Hwy 72
Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Lawngate Road, 27000 block Union Hill Road, 24000 block Bethel Road, 18000 block Oakdale Road, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 20000 block Myers Road, 22000 block New Garden Road, Love Branch Road/Copeland Road
Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Gordon Road
Missing person- 6000 block Buddy Barrett Road
Disturbance- 22000 block Elkton Road, 12000 block Lukers Way
Harassment- 14000 block Dupree Worthey Road, 27000 block Newberry Road, 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road
Unwanted guest- 25000 block Putman Circle, 22000 block Elkton Road, 14000 block Smith Drive
PFA remove and exclude- Kingston Drive
Criminal mischief- 9000 block Sgt. Holden Lane
Alarm- 15000 block Quinn Road, 13000 block Chapel Hill Lane
Discharging firearms- 12000 block Snake Road
June 21, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Brownsferry/Evans Road, Lydia Joe Drive/Bethel Church of Christ, Townsend Ford Road, Putman Circle/Bethel Road, Piney Chapel Road/Crutcher Road, Rosebud Lane/Salem Minor Hill Road, East Limestone Road/Copeland Road, 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Ripley Road/Zehner Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, 27000 block Capshaw Road, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road
Traffic accident- Nuclear Plant Road/Poplar Point Road
Intoxicated driver- 16000 block Wales Road
Assault- 24000 block Elkton Road
Theft- 14000 block Brownsferry Road
Disturbance- 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, 27000 block Dieken Drive, 15000 block McCormick Lane, 20000 block Yarbrough Road
Harassment- 21000 block Corey James Way
Unwanted guest- 24000 block Nick Davis Road
PFA remove and exclude- 29000 block Carnaby Lane
Warrant- Baldwin County, 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop
Alarm- 18000 block Morris Road
Discharging firearms- 22000 block Pine Road
June 22, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Tillman Mill Road/New Cut Road, Indian Springs Road, US Hwy 31/Ingram Road, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, Pine Road/Looney Road, Grubbs Road/Zehner Road
Missing person- 17000 block Harwell Road
Disturbance- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road
Harassment- 23000 block Slate Road
Unwanted guest- 2000 block SW Rockhouse Road
Warrant- Jefferson Street N/Elm Street W
Alarm- 16000 block Shaw Road, 29000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.
– Morgan Earnest, Athens: harassment- domestic incident, disorderly conduct
– Samantha Harbin, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)
– Anthoney Burrough, Huntsville: obstruction of governmental operations
– Jessica Harrison, Athens: possession of controlled substance
– Robin Harrison, Lester: first-degree receiving stolen property
– Kasey Kilpatrick, Athens: possession of controlled substance
– Brooklyn Daly, Madison: public intoxication
– Raymond Madison, Bay Minette: second-degree assault
– Blake Miller, Antioch, Tenn: second-degree possession of marijuana
– Marcus Powers, Elkmont: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Marquis Ulmer-Anderson, Detroit, Mich : obstruction of governmental operations
– Benjamen Vining, Ardmore: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
– Michael Morrison, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)
– Jason Patterson, Huntsville: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
– Vincent Scales, Athens- possession of controlled substance
– Christy Taylor, Athens: truancy
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Friday-Monday.
– Athens- third-degree theft, Microsoft Pro 8 laptop, June 18, $1,200, 16000 block Evans Road
– Athens- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2008 beige Honda Odyssey, June 18, $2,500, 16000 block American Way
– Athens- first-degree theft; black Norstar dump trailer, tools, five metal rods, June 19, $23,550, 15000 block Reid Road
– Elkmont- fourth-degree theft; wallet and items, Chicago miter saw, June 20, $215, 25000 block Putman Circle
– Elkmont- third-degree theft, US currency, June 20, $1,000, 24000 block Easter Ferry Road
– Athens- fourth-degree theft, Giodamo red bicycle, June 21, $250, 14000 block Brownsferry
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.
– Vinson Edward Caldwell: aggravated cruelty to animals
– Gregory Gary Gates: driving under the influence
– Christy Ann Taylor: unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
– Laderious Jamal Mixon: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief
– Richmond Roy Byrd: third-degree domestic violence- harassment, obstructing governmental operations
– Jose Antonio Veliz Gonzalez: driving under the influence
– Riley Augustus Billingsley: driving under the influence
City Property Crimes
The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Friday-Monday.
– second-degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; wallet and contents, backpack with miscellaneous tools, jacket, June 21, $60, 1200 block Audubon Lane
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Friday-Monday.
– harassment, June 20, 22000 block Lochmere Blvd.
– possession of a controlled substance, June 21, 1000 block US Hwy 72
– harassment, June 21, 500 block S. Hine Street