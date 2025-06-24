Cyclist dies in Limestone County traffic accident Published 4:32 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

A man riding a bicycle died following a Monday morning traffic accident that occurred approximately 12 miles northwest of Athens, according to Alabama State Troopers.

The single-vehicle crash claimed the life of 72 year-old Bill L. Gildersleeve of Anderson, troopers said in a release. Gildersleeve, said troopers, was “fatally injured when the Fragment 6061 bicycle that he was operating was struck by the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude driven by Ragen J. Eddy, 28, of Falkville.”

Troopers added that the initial impact caused Gildersleeve, whom they said was not wearing a helmet, to be thrown from the bicycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Email newsletter signup

The accident occurred in Limestone County along Alabama Highway 99 near Flanagan Road. Troopers said the time of the crash was approximately 7:09 a.m. on Monday. No additional details were provided by troopers as the Highway Patrol Division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) continues to investigate.