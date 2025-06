LOCAL SWIMMING: Athens Gators earn meet victory Published 12:13 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Courtesy

The Athens Gators swim team picked up a meet win against the Shelbyville Sharks earlier this month — with numerous swimmers medaling in their respective events.

See top results below and check back for more coverage of the Athens Gators, who recently competed in the Alabama State Games.

8U 100 Yard Mixed Medley Relay

1st Place A Team-Foster Bradford, Madolyn Taylor, Gil Kauffman & Lyvie Garris

9/10 100 Yard Mixed Medley Relay

1st Place A Team Riley Walters, Miles Pepper, Anni Plitsch & Harry Kauffman

11/12 100 Yard Mixed Medley Relay

1st Place A Team-Davis Doyle, Ryan Plitsch, Delta Mae Brumfield & Sylvia Rolofson

13/14 100 Yard Mixed Medley

1st Place A Team-Aubrie Plitsch, Elijah Hiers, Blake Sherron & Levi Ausley

15-19 100 Yard Mixed Medley

1st Place A Team-Savannah Hargrove, Kayden Ausley, Naina Figueroa & Weston Fuhriman

Girls 6U 25 Yard Freestyle

1st Place Charlotte Hopper

2nd Place Josie Jarvis

Boys 6U 25 Yard Freestyle

2nd Declan Manor

3rd Jackson Baswell

Girls 8U 25 Yard Freestyle

1st Madolyn Taylor

2nd Lyvie Garris

3rd Lillian Davis

Boys 8U 25 Yard Freestyle

1st Ewan Workman

2nd Gil Kauffman

3rd Foster Bradford

Girls 9/10 50 Yard Freestyle

1st Anni Plitsch

2nd Riley Walters

3rd Anneliese Newman

Boys 11/12 50 Yard Freestyle

1st Davis Doyle

2nd Ryan Plitsch

Girls 13/14 50 Yard Freestyle

1st Blake Sherron

2nd Aubrie Plitsch

3rd Eden Fuhriman

Boys 13/14 50 Yard Freestyle

1st Colt Odom

2nd Levi Ausley

Women 15-19 50 Yard Freestyle

1st Naina Figueroa

2nd Anna Talley

3rd Savannah Hargrove

Men 15-19 50 Yard Freestyle

2nd Weston Fuhriman

3rd Kayden Ausley

Girls 8U 25 Yard Breaststroke

1st Charlotte Hopper

2nd Lillian Davis

Boys 9/10 25 Yard Breaststroke

1st JT Horn

Boys 13/14 50 Yard Breaststroke

1st Elijah Hiers

2nd Levi Ausley

3rd Brendon Brooks

Boys 9/10 100 Yard Individual Medley

1st Harry Kauffman

Boys 11/12 100 Yard Individual Medley

1st Davis Doyle

2nd Ryan Plitsch

Women 15-19 100 Yard Individual Medley

1st Naina Figueroa

2nd Anna Talley

3rd Cecelia McFadden

Girls 8U 25 Yard Back

1st Lyvie Garris

2nd Madolyn Taylor

3rd Emmaline Maher

Boys 9/10 25 Yard Back

1st JT Horn

2nd Brooks Bullock

3rd Britton Taylor

Girls 11/12 50 Yard Back

1st Delta Mae Brumfield

Boys 11/12 50 Yard Back

1st Davis Doyle

3rd Miles Sandmeyer

Boys 13/14 50 Yard Back

1st Colt Odom

2nd Cruz Darden

Men 15-19 50 Back

1st Kayden Ausley

2nd Houston McLaughlin

3rd Weston Fuhriman

Girls 8U 25 Yard Butterfly

1st Madolyn Taylor

2nd Lyvie Garris

Boys 8U 25 Yard Butterfly

1st Gil Kauffman

Boys 11/12 50 Yard Butterfly

1st Hudson Ferrell

2nd Tyler Carroll

Girls 13/14 50 Yard Butterfly

1st Blake Sherron

2nd Caroline Weldy

3rd Aubrie Plitsch

Women 15-19 50 Yard Butterfly

1st Savannah Hargrove

2nd Jenny White

3rd Emmalia Milsap

8U 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

Girls A Team 1st Place Lyvie Garris, Lillian Davis, Charlotte Hopper & Madolyn Taylor

Boys A Team 1st Place Foster Bradford, Brody Smith, Ewan Workman & Gil Kauffman

9/10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

Girls 1st Place-A Team Anni Plitsch, Lottie Sandmeyer, Anneliese Newman & Riley Walters

Boys 1st Place- A Team Miles Pepper, Brooks Bullock, JT Horn & Harry Kauffman

11/12 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

Boys 1st Place-A Team Davis Doyle, Ryan Plitsch, Tyler Carroll,& Miles Sandmeyer

13/14 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

Girls 1st Place-A Team Aubrie Plitsch, Caroline Weldy, Kadence Miller & Blake Sherron

Boys 1st Place-A Team Levi Ausley, Winn Baswell, Colt Odom & Elijah Hiers

15-19 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

Women 1st Place-A Team Anna Talley, Emmalia Milsap, Savannah Hargrove & Naina Figueroa

Men 1st Place-A Team Kayden Ausley, Houston McLaughlin, Emerson Powless & Weston Fuhriman