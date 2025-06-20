New team of 4-H state ambassadors ready to serve
Published 11:09 am Friday, June 20, 2025
Alabama 4-H has selected a new group of talented, young leaders to serve the organization the upcoming year. Thirty-four members from 22 counties make up the 2025-2026 team of 4-H state ambassadors. Caroline Brown represents Limestone County. Those selected as ambassadors serve as representatives of the organization, promoting Alabama 4-H programs on the regional, state and national levels. They help plan state-level events, such as the Midwinter Teen Retreat and 4-H’s statewide community service project. The ambassadors also assist with 4-H youth councils within their regions.
Joy Scott, an Alabama 4-H leadership and citizenship specialist, and 4-H Extension Agents Trent Carboni, Chelsey Gann and Kisha King serve as advisors to the state ambassadors. Scott said throughout their year of service, these members will have the opportunity to develop their skills in leadership, citizenship, public relations and team building.
“Working with the ambassadors each year is an extremely exciting part of my job,” Scott said. “I have the opportunity to witness firsthand how the ambassadors explore their personal 4-H spark on the county, regional and state level.”
Aaliyah Sanders, 4-H ambassador president, has been a Henry County 4-H member for 10 years and looks forward to leading the 4-H ambassadors this year.
“Being the voice for all Alabama 4-H’ers is truly a blessing,” Sanders said. “I plan to lead and guide my fellow ambassadors in a path to continue to strive to make the best better.”
State 4-H Ambassadors
The following 4-H members will serve as state 4-H ambassadors for the upcoming program year:
Eli Abel, Blount County
John Bates, Perry County
Charlotte Bell, Shelby County
Jordyn Brown-Townsend, Lee County
Leland Burge, Clarke County
William Burgess, Talladega and Blount Counties
Lily Clark, Walker County
Cami Cook, Tallapoosa County
Diannah Ferguson, Washington County
Brianna Fleming, Marion County
Tycen Gordon, Walker County
Clay Harris, Tallapoosa County
Hope Hill, Clay County
Camryn Humphries, Clay County
Madisyn King, Dallas County
Jaxson Lopez, Marion County
Aden Massey, Shelby County
Landon McClintock, Barbour County
Brianna McCollum, Clay County
Colton Naylor, Morgan County
Ellie Odom, Covington County
Avery Owens, Washington County
Grayson Randall, Cullman County
Ellis Reed, Lee County
Aubree Roper, Etowah County
Aaliyah Sanders, Henry County
Colton Siggers, Tallapoosa County
Rebecca Stewart, Walker County
Brea Swindall, Pike County
Charity Tubberville, Crenshaw County
Nick Weis, Shelby County
Hannah Yocom, Shelby County
Kyzer Zeunges, Chambers County
“I am excited to see what elements of leadership and citizenship this new group of ambassadors will bring to the table throughout the upcoming year,” Scott said.
About Alabama 4-H
Alabama 4-H is the youth development organization of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. It seeks to empower young people with the skills to lead their communities and also grow into future leaders. Visit alabama4h.com for more information about 4-H leadership opportunities.