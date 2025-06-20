New team of 4-H state ambassadors ready to serve Published 11:09 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Alabama 4-H has selected a new group of talented, young leaders to serve the organization the upcoming year. Thirty-four members from 22 counties make up the 2025-2026 team of 4-H state ambassadors. Caroline Brown represents Limestone County. Those selected as ambassadors serve as representatives of the organization, promoting Alabama 4-H programs on the regional, state and national levels. They help plan state-level events, such as the Midwinter Teen Retreat and 4-H’s statewide community service project. The ambassadors also assist with 4-H youth councils within their regions.

Joy Scott, an Alabama 4-H leadership and citizenship specialist, and 4-H Extension Agents Trent Carboni, Chelsey Gann and Kisha King serve as advisors to the state ambassadors. Scott said throughout their year of service, these members will have the opportunity to develop their skills in leadership, citizenship, public relations and team building.

“Working with the ambassadors each year is an extremely exciting part of my job,” Scott said. “I have the opportunity to witness firsthand how the ambassadors explore their personal 4-H spark on the county, regional and state level.”

Email newsletter signup

Aaliyah Sanders, 4-H ambassador president, has been a Henry County 4-H member for 10 years and looks forward to leading the 4-H ambassadors this year.

“Being the voice for all Alabama 4-H’ers is truly a blessing,” Sanders said. “I plan to lead and guide my fellow ambassadors in a path to continue to strive to make the best better.”

State 4-H Ambassadors

The following 4-H members will serve as state 4-H ambassadors for the upcoming program year:

Eli Abel, Blount County

John Bates, Perry County

Charlotte Bell, Shelby County

Jordyn Brown-Townsend, Lee County

Leland Burge, Clarke County

William Burgess, Talladega and Blount Counties

Lily Clark, Walker County

Cami Cook, Tallapoosa County

Diannah Ferguson, Washington County

Brianna Fleming, Marion County

Tycen Gordon, Walker County

Clay Harris, Tallapoosa County

Hope Hill, Clay County

Camryn Humphries, Clay County

Madisyn King, Dallas County

Jaxson Lopez, Marion County

Aden Massey, Shelby County

Landon McClintock, Barbour County

Brianna McCollum, Clay County

Colton Naylor, Morgan County

Ellie Odom, Covington County

Avery Owens, Washington County

Grayson Randall, Cullman County

Ellis Reed, Lee County

Aubree Roper, Etowah County

Aaliyah Sanders, Henry County

Colton Siggers, Tallapoosa County

Rebecca Stewart, Walker County

Brea Swindall, Pike County

Charity Tubberville, Crenshaw County

Nick Weis, Shelby County

Hannah Yocom, Shelby County

Kyzer Zeunges, Chambers County

“I am excited to see what elements of leadership and citizenship this new group of ambassadors will bring to the table throughout the upcoming year,” Scott said.

About Alabama 4-H

Alabama 4-H is the youth development organization of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. It seeks to empower young people with the skills to lead their communities and also grow into future leaders. Visit alabama4h.com for more information about 4-H leadership opportunities.