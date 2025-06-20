Incidents/arrests for June 16-18, 2025 Published 9:50 am Friday, June 20, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday-Thursday.

June 16, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Snake Road/Augusta Lane, 28000 block AL Hwy 53, 25000 block Putman Circle, Duck Pond, Frazier Street, 15000 block Davis Road, US Hwy 72/New Cut Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Nave Road, Elm Street/AL Hwy 99, US Hwy 31/Laughmiller Road, Fort Hampton Road/AL Hwy 99, 31000 block AL Hwy 99, 33000 block AL Hwy 99

Animal related/livestock- Snake Road/Friend Road, 24000 block Bethel Road, 17000 block Harwell Road, 16000 block Log Cabin Road, 26000 block Homes Street, 13000 block McCormack Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- Ridgedale Street/US Hwy 31

Theft- 12000 block Lukers Way, Dairy Road, 11000 block Waterman Lane

Forgery- 1000 block Market Street

Disturbance- 28000 block Capshaw Road

Harassment- 12000 block Lawngate Road

June 17, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 500 block US Hwy 72, Hwy 53/Gatlin Drive, 14000 block Dupree Worthey Road, 25000 block Mooresville Road, 27000 block N Wales Road, Hightower Road/Virginia Lane, 6000 block Swancott Road, 13000 block Dart Circle, 26000 block Old Hwy 20, Elm Street/Elmwood Apts.

Animal related/livestock- Seven Mile Post Road/Ripley Road, Dairy Road, 26000 block Homes Street, 25000 block Evans Road, Menefee Road/Nick Davis Road, 25000 block Fairmount Drive, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 26000 block Pettusville Road, 26000 block Hunter Gates Road, 30000 block Ardmore Avenue, 25000 block W. Limestone School Road

Traffic accident- 21000 block Cairo Hollow Road

Theft- 22000 block AL Hwy 99

Vehicle theft- 25000 block Veto Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31

Disturbance- 7000 block Allison Loop, 21000 block Edgewood Road, 15000 block McCormick Lane, 12000 block Lukers Way, 16000 block Oneal Road

PFA remove and exclude- 15000 block Landview Lane

Warrant- 28000 block Nick Davis Road, 27000 block Michael Lane

Alarm- 10000 block Shaw Road, 26000 block Mooresville Road

Discharging firearms- Spur Drive

June 18, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 6000 block Swancott Road, US Hwy 72/Reid Road, 23000 block Holt Road, 1400 block County Line Road, Elk River Mills Road, Mooresville Road, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 12000 block Elmhurst Drive, Jefferson Street/Basil Wheeler Drive

Animal related/livestock- 30000 block Ardmore Avenue, 26000 block Homes Street, 15000 block McCormick Lane, 23000 block Easter Ferry Road, 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road, 29000 block Ardmore Park, 29000 block Little Creek Road, Blackburn Road/US Hwy 72, Hunter Gates Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 21000 block Thomas Road

Traffic accident- Nick Davis Road/Menefee Road, AL Hwy 99/Lovell Lane

Road hazard/debris- AL Hwy 251/Pinedale Road, US Hwy 72/Dement Road

Theft- 22000 block Westminster Drive

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 27000 block Ranch Hill Road

Disturbance- 11000 block Leonard Circle, 30000 block Capshaw Road

Harassment- 11000 block Harrison Road

PFA remove and exclude- 900 block Beaty Street

Alarm- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Elkton Road

Nuisance/loud music- Tammy Sue Way, 16000 block Ennis Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– Christopher Adams, Athens: five counts third-degree burglary-residence-force, two counts attempt to elude by any means, identity theft

– William Bond Jr., Decatur: possession of a pistol by a violent felon

– Chase Dunn, Tuscaloosa: public intoxication, possession of controlled substance

– Sierra Fuqua, Madison: four counts third-degree domestic violence-reckless, resisting arrest, driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Chassity Maddox, Rogersville: public intoxication, disorderly conduct

– Kayla Phillips, Athens: public intoxication

– Robert Scroggins, Harvest: carry brass knuckles/sling shot, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, resisting arrest

– Brandon Smith, Prospect, Tenn.: electronic solicitation of a child, attempt to commit crime, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act

– James Thompson, Athens: two counts possession of controlled substance

– Justin Albritton, Athens: public intoxication, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Josie Houk, Goodwater: chemical endangerment of child

– Devante McCobbie, Huntsville: attempt to elude by any means, obstruction of governmental operations

– Adam Montgomery, Athens: attempting to elude law enforcement

– Anthoney Burrough, Huntsville: attempt to elude by any means

– Rodell Burton Jr., Athens: home repair fraud

– Curt Hall Jr., Athens: disorderly conduct

– David Hernandez Jr., Decatur: possession of controlled substance

– Christopher Holt, Athens: possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana

– John Williams, Elkmont: driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday-Thursday.

– Athens- fourth-degree theft, clothing, June 16, $81, 12000 block Lukers Way

– Tanner- third-degree theft, two drive shafts, June 16, $1,000, Dairy Road

– Athens- fourth-degree theft, peaches, June 16, $500, 9000 block Upper Snake Road

– Elkmont- third-degree theft, red utility trailer, June 17, $800, 25000 block Veto Road

– Elkmont- third-degree retail theft; neck gaiter, Venus razor, June 17, $18, 22000 block AL Hwy 99

– Athens- third-degree theft, US currency, June 17, $508, 1600 block Squire Run

– Harvest- first-degree theft, US currency, June 17, $5,000, 22000 block Jarrod Blvd.

– Tanner- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2013 blue Chevy Silverado, June 17, $15,000, 10000 block US Hwy 31

– Athens- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2006 black Honda Element, June 17, $4,000, 16000 block Oneal Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– Devante McCobbie: second-degree theft of property

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Tuesday-Thursday.

– criminal mischief, window, June 17, $300, US Hwy 72 W

– third-degree retail theft; five 25 oz. Modelo beer, five sandwiches, five club tails, June 17, $60, 200 block US Hwy 31 S

– third-degree burglary, three rolls of copper, June 18, $250, 1800 block Wilkinson Street

– second-degree theft of property, 6×10 enclosed trailer, June 19, $2,000, 400 block Utah Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday-Thursday.

– harassment, second-degree criminal mischief, June 17, 1600 block W. Market Street

– harassment, June 17, 1500 block Brownsferry Road

– identity theft, June 18, 22000 block Gunner Circle

– fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, June 18, 1200 block US Hwy 72