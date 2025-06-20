Commission approves grant award of $75K for Limestone County archives Published 11:58 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

The Limestone County Commission moved through a light agenda at its most recent regular meeting, accepting a grant, signing off on subdivision plat proposals and securing the county’s facilitating involvement in the upcoming August municipal election in Athens, among other housekeeping measures.

The commission accepted a $75,000 grant from the Alabama Historical Commission for use by the Limestone County Department of History & Archives at its June 16 meeting, noting that the grant does not require that the county commit any additional matching funds of its own.

In other business, the commission:

— Approved a $5,139 service contract with Rapiscan Systems for maintenance of the Rapiscan security screening machine located at the Courthouse.

— Approved an agreement with Motorola Solutions to purchase P25 (Project 25) public safety telecommunication tower equipment, with the equipment to be supplied from the state bid list.

— Approved a memorandum of understanding concerning the upcoming city elections in Athens, a recurring measure done to facilitate the county’s assistance in carrying out elections in Limestone County municipalities.

— Approved two budget revisions transferring funds out of the county’s budgetary fund and into respective line items for departmental use.

— Amended the county staffing plan under the section “Council on Aging” to remove “1 Full Time Van Driver” and add an additional “Part Time Senior Center Aide” (1 to 2 Part Time Senior Center Aides).

— Approved a preliminary and final plat proposal for Kirby Farms, a minor subdivision containing 5 lots in District 2, located on the south side of Orville Smith Road just west of its intersection with Wales Road.

— Approved a preliminary and final re-plat proposal for portions of Fort Hampton Farms, a minor subdivision containing 9 lots in District 4, located on the north side of Adah Avenue just west of its intersection with Cox Road.

— Approved a preliminary and final plat proposal for Evelyn Rose Estates, a minor subdivision containing 2 lots in District 4, located at the southeast corner of the intersection between Alabama State Route 99 & Sammy Lane.

— Approved a final plat proposal incorporating the inclusion of a cul-de-sac at Rosemary Drive, a major subdivision in District 3 located at the west end of Rosemary Drive.

— Approved the resubmission, with changes, of a revised preliminary plat proposal for Stoney Point Subdivision — Phase 1, a major subdivision containing 44 lots in District 2, located on the east side of East Limestone Road approximately 1,100 feet south of its intersection with Carrington Court.

— Approved insolvencies, errors, litigations and unsold tax liens for 2024, and uncollected insolvencies and taxes in litigation for previous years, as submitted by the Limestone County Revenue Commissioner’s office.

— Approve the sale of miscellaneous construction and transportation items from District 3 for online sale at govdeals.com.

— Approved claims totaling $3,091,282.08 for the current operating period.

— Approved the minutes of the commission’s June 3 regular meeting.

— Approved the following personnel measures:

– Promotion — Hunter Daws from Project Manager to Assistant Engineer – E.I. in the Engineering Department, effective June 16.

– Promotion — Mason Billions from part time to full time Facilities & Grounds Worker, effective June 16.

– Promotion — Landon Navas from Equipment Operator 1 to Equipment Operator 2 in the Engineering Department, effective June 16.

– Promotion — Adrian Davis from Corrections Officer to Deputy Sheriff (Extradition), effective July 1.

– Hire — Jacob Neely II as a Corrections Officer retroactive to June 3, pending a drug screen.

– Hire — Austin Harris as a Deputy Sheriff (Extradition) effective July, pending a drug screen.

– Hire — Eric “Skylar” Adams as Part Time Laborer for Recycling, pending a drug screen, with a hire date to be determined.

– Hire — Michelle Roberson as Part Time Senior Center Aide effective June 16.

– Transfer — Uziel Vasquez from Deputy Sheriff to SRO, effective July 1.

— Approved the following merit increases:

– Teresa Hall Real — Property Appraiser

– Logan McMahan Equipment Operator III – Engineering

– Charles McGraw Solid Waste Pick-Up – D2

– McKayla Kennedy Real Property Appraiser

– Michele Burns Real Property Appraiser