Senior News for June 23, 2025 Published 5:30 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Limestone County Council on Aging

Office 256-233-6412

Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Email newsletter signup

SENIOR MENUS:

Monday: Orange Pineapple Juice, Chicken Tetrazzini Casserole, Peas and Carrots, Whole Kernel Corn, Whole Wheat Bread, Assorted Crème Cookies, Milk, Margarine.

Tuesday: Southern Meatballs, Whipped Potatoes, Italian Green Beans, Sliced Peaches, Texas Bread, Yellow Cake, Milk, Margarine.

Wednesday: Apple Juice, Smoked Sausage/Bunn, Red Beans and Rice, Okra and Tomatoes, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk/Chocolate Milk, Onion Pack/Mustard/Ketchup.

Thursday: Creamy Paprika Chicken, Rice Pilaf, Mixed Greens, Fresh Fruit, Cornbread, Lemon Pudding, Milk/Buttermilk/Margarine.

Friday: Cranberry Juice, Lasagna Casserole, Spring Vegetables, Tossed Salad, Whole Wheat Bread, Fudge Round, Milk, Margarine, Dressing (Ranch/Diet Italian).

Announcements:

The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.

If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance program, please contact Carla Sims at 256-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.

Transportation is available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.

Shopping trips are running two days a week. Please call in advance to schedule.