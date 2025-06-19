Engage your creative side at Athens State’s Summer Writing & Arts Summit Published 7:10 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

All throughout the academic year, the Writing Center at Athens State University helps students hone their writing and communication skills. But on June 26-27, its helpful reach will extend to the broader community during the Summer Writing & Arts Summit, an intensive two-day event aimed at anyone who feels the creative itch.

Slated for Thursday, June 26 and Friday, June 27, the summit will feature “writing workshops, work-in-progress sessions, and author panel discussions,” according to the university. There’s no cost to participate in the free event, though registration is required (visit athens.libcal.com/event/14205123 online to register.)

Thursday’s on-campus sessions in Athens will explore a variety of specific writing topics in depth, including a poetry workshop, publishing basics, creating a novel, grant writing, and more; while Friday’s summit will move to the Alabama Center for the Arts in Decatur to feature topical workshops engaging fine arts interests that include painting, drama, and other media. Friday’s event also will be crowned by an arts reception and 3:15 p.m. open mic in the Center’s main gallery, “where special guests, faculty, and students will showcase their work.”

There’s no academic barrier to taking part in the Summer Writing & Arts Summit, which welcomes the public as “an educational and inspirational event for writers, artists or anyone interested in the creative arts and for those who are interested in learning a craft or developing their skill.”

Lunch will be included as part of the day’s activity in Athens on Thursday, June 26; while Friday’s June 27 schedule in Decatur will include refreshments only. A vendor fair also will be on site for both days. For more information about the Summer Writing & Arts Summit, contact Kem Roper via email at kem.roper@athens.edu.