THE NEWS COURIER’S ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAM: Athens Bible’s Murrell named Player of the Year Published 12:45 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Luke Murrell played a key role in Athens Bible’s success this past season.

Just take a look his numbers, which helped guide the Trojans to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

The sophomore standout compiled a .565 average with a .610 on-base percentage, 1.528 OPS, 48 hits, 35 runs, 28 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, 15 doubles, 10 walks and six triples.

That outstanding production helped Murrell notch first-team All-State honors (Class 1A infielder) for the second straight year — no small feat.

The left-hander also contributed on the mound, racking up a 5-1 record, 3.69 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings, while limiting hitters to a .115 batting average.

With statistics like that, it’s no surprise Murrell headlines The News Courier’s All-Area baseball team as Overall Player of the Year.

Lindsay Lane’s Wyatt Wallace (Pitcher of the Year) and Elkmont’s Corder Hobbs (Hitter of the Year) corralled the other top honors, while Athens Bible’s Brad Murrell and Lindsay Lane’s Charles Morrison shared Coach of the Year accolades.

See capsules for each honoree below as well as the full All-Area baseball team, including honorable mentions.

Editor’s Note: The All-Area baseball team was picked after reviewing the 2025 season and speaking with local coaches. However, with a limited number of spots, it’s possible some deserving players were left out.

OVERALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Name: Luke Murrell

School: Athens Bible

Class: Sophomore

Highlights: Compiled a .565 average with a .610 on-base percentage, 1.528 OPS, 48 hits, 35 runs, 28 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, 15 doubles, 10 walks and six triples. Compiled a 5-1 record, 3.69 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings. Limited opposing hitters to a .115 batting average against.

Coach Speak: “Luke had a solid season. After having elbow surgery last year and working for months through a rigorous rehab with teammate Ethan Barnes, we were thankful that he was able to even play. He really blossomed at the plate and seemed to return to form for us. I think what helped Luke this year was his work ethic and determination to come back from the injury. When he is at the plate, he is always determined to get on (base). On the mound, he never seems to get rattled. He has always been the kid who is watching and studying the game. I think he got a lot of his mindset from my dad Bill (Murrell). To be honest, he is surrounded by a great group of boys that has bought in to making it to the state finals before graduating. They push each other to get better every day.” — Brad Murrell

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Name: Wyatt Wallace

School: Lindsay Lane

Class: Freshman

Highlights: Compiled a 6-3 record with a 1.99 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings. Limited opposing hitters to a .184 batting average against.

Coach Speak: “Wyatt came in as a freshman and made an immediate impact on our program. He comes to practice with a very serious demeanor — focused on not only what he can do to get better, but what he can do to help his teammates get better. Whenever he took the mound, our guys felt like we had a great chance to win the game because he was so consistent. He was a bulldog for us and willed us to several wins this past season with his grit and determination. At the plate, he was always a threat for extra bases as he brings tremendous pop, especially for a freshman.” — Charles Morrison

HITTER OF THE YEAR

Name: Corder Hobbs

School: Elkmont

Class: Senior

Highlights: Compiled a .421 average with a .602 on-base percentage, 1.444 OPS, 32 hits, 29 RBIs, 29 walks, 11 doubles and seven home runs. Class 3A second-team DH.

Coach Speak: “Corder was the kind of player that every coach dreams of coaching. His talent was only a small part of what made him special. He did the little things right, was a leader by example and made others around him better.” — Robert Reece

COACHES OF THE YEAR

Name: Brad Murrell

School: Athens Bible

Highlights: Led the Trojans to 16 wins and the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

Name: Charles Morrison

School: Lindsay Lane

Highlights: Guided the Lions to 19 wins and the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

FIRST TEAM

Keaton Johns, Ardmore

John Lawrence Chittam, Athens

Ashton Dickey, Athens

Hudson Marks, Athens

Ethan Barnes, Athens Bible

Ryan Faust, Athens Bible

Chandler James, Athens Bible

Braxton Sims, Clements

Jacob Brooks, East Limestone

Charlie Eslick, East Limestone

Jake Guthrie, Elkmont

Lane Jones, Lindsay Lane

Gray Miller, Lindsay Lane

Jarron Meredith, West Limestone

Trent Thornton, West Limestone

HONORABLE MENTION

Ardmore: Cole Clinard, Luke Ezell

Athens: Walker Fleming, Jaret Johnson

Athens Bible: Jake Banta

Clements: Wyatt Albritton

East Limestone: Leyton Coffman, Chris Fitts

Elkmont: Lincoln Doner, Jacob Pendergrass

Lindsay Lane: Sam Jackson

Tanner: Michael Dempsey, Ashley Lagrone

West Limestone: Braxtyn Burroughs, Wesley Dean