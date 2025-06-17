Incidets/arrests for June 12-15, 2025
Published 10:43 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025
County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Friday-Monday.
June 12, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Katie Drive, 16000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, 13000 block Williams Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, East Limestone Road/Pepper Road
Animal related/livestock- 14000 block Elizabeth Way, 24000 block Bethel Road, 26000 block Thach Road, 19000 block Airfield Street, 15000 block Dawson Dupree Road
Traffic accident- Upper Elkton Road/Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Love Branch Road/Nick Davis Road
Assault- 700 block Market Street
Stabbing- 18000 block AL Hwy 99
Missing person- 22000 block Sharp Road
Breaking and entering vehicle- Swancott Road/Pryor Road, 17000 block Hall Road
Disturbance- 18000 block Sparrow Lane, 17000 block Ferry Road
Harassment- 15000 block Tyler Mill Drive, 100 block Elm Street
PFA remove and exclude- 29000 block Purtle Lane
Criminal mischief- 12000 block Hutchins Circle
Warrant- 100 block W Jackson Blvd- Jonesboro, TN, 200 block Washington Street, Pelham Road- Pelham, Acorn Hill Cir./Maxie Allen Street, US Hwy 31/Evans Drive
Alarm- 28000 block Molly Bee Lane, 29000 block Montana View Drive, 16000 block Raspberry Lane
Nuisance/loud music- 18000 block Tillman Mill Road
June 13, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Holt Road/Wales Street, 17000 block Coffman Road, 23000 block Shipley Hollow Road, I65 MM 357 Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Lawngate Road, 20000 block Todd Circle, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, 16000 block American Way, 10000 block Paradise Shores, 21000 block Ranch Hill Road, 21000 block David Drive, 24000 block Wagon Tr., 27000 block Schrimsher Lane
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 19000 block Airfield Street
Traffic accident- Elkton Road/Elkton Road Baptist Church, US Hwy 72/Seven Mile Post Road
Hit and run- 6000 block Bay Village Drive
Intoxicated person- 24000 block Slate Road
Road hazard/debris- Oakdale Road/AL Hwy 251
Theft- 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road
Burglary- 25000 block Drury Lane
Disturbance- 14000 block Blackburn Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, 26000 block Newby Road, 24000 block Craft Road
Harassment- 16000 block Demi Drive
Unwanted guest- 21000 block AL Hwy 251
Alarm- 13000 block Abbington Lane, 29000 block Walker Drive, 13000 block Dupree Worthy Road, 15000 block Estate Drive, 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, 10000 block Shaw Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251
June 14, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block Demi Drive, 1500 block Elm Street, Nick Davis Road/Hall Road, 10000 block Snake Road, Westmeade Lane, 12000 block Lentzville Road, 9000 block Sanctuary Loop, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block Michael Lane, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Malone Road, 21000 block Goodin Road, 25000 block Nick Davis Road, Delaney Road/Piney Chapel Road
Animal related/livestock- Lester Road/AL Hwy 99
Traffic accident- 1000 block US Hwy 72, 9000 block Poplar Point Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 99
Intoxicated driver- 26000 block US Hwy 72
Reckless/drag racing- Pinebrook Drive
Disturbance- 22000 block Sandlin Road, 27000 block Michel Lane, 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, 10000 block Poplar Point Road, 12000 block Lentzville Road
Harassment- 100 block Elm Street
Prowler- 30000 block US Hwy 72
Warrant- 6000 block US Hwy 72, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 1500 block US Hwy 72
Alarm- 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 20000 block Cox Road
Nuisance/loud music- Bledsoe Road/Big Branch Lane, 24000 block Wagon Tr.
Discharging firearms- 17000 block Menefee Road
June 15, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 12000 block Sommers Road, Elk River Mills Road/Tillman Mill Road, AL Hwy 53/Old School House Road, Al Hwy 53/Pulaski Pike, Blackburn Road/Ham Road, Elkton Road/Black Road, Elk Estates/Sgt. Holden Lane, 21000 block Cory James Way, 1000 block Grubbs Road, 22000 block Sandlin Road
Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Elk River Mills Road
Traffic accident- 20000 block Sandlin Road
Road hazard/debris- 14000 block Grubbs Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 11000 block Kelly Lane
Disturbance- 29000 block Carnaby Lane, 12000 block Snake Road, 14000 block New Cut Road
Harassment- 25000 block Caldera Drive, 17000 block Hall Road
Warrant- Morgan County Jail
Alarm- 10000 block Poplar Point Road, 10000 block Stewart Road
Discharging firearms- Spur Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.
– Caleb Chriswell: third-degree domestic violence- harassment, attempt to elude by any means, disorderly conduct, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- knife, menacing
– Gary Hill II: drug trafficking, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime
– Kyle House: contempt of court, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
– Brendon Johnson: drug trafficking, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, first-degree possession of marijuana
– Kasey Kilpatrick: possession of controlled substance
– Jimmy Lane Jr.: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Cecil Legg: public intoxication
– Donovan McDougal: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
– Tamara Smith: possession of controlled substance
– Deontra Washington: second-degree receiving stolen property
– Lorenzo Williams: public intoxication, attempt to elude by motor vehicle
– Holly Wilson: driving under the influence (controlled substance)
– Chance Bridges: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
– Jasmine George: obstructing justice using a false identity
– William Massey: other agency warrant
– Jeremy Moore: first-degree receiving stolen property
– Richard Myers II: third-degree burglary- residence- force
– Rodell Burton Jr.: possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence (other)
– David Byrd: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Curt Hall Jr.: possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct
– Stephen Harbin: possession of controlled substance
– Myles Lewis Jr.: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
– Shawn Parker: driving under the influence (alcohol)
– Olivia Pickens: possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence (other), illegal possession of prescription drugs
– Mercedes Reinhardt: truancy
– Townsend Baker Jr.: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Lakeith Boykin: non-support- child
– Anthoney Burrough: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence
– James Gordon: public intoxication
– Joseph McCaleb: driving under the influence (alcohol)
– Franky Ortiz: third-degree domestic violence- menacing- knife
– Gary Owens: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Jose Sanchez: driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Friday-Monday.
– Madison- breaking and entering of vehicle; jumper cables and car tag, June 12, $150, Swancott Road/Pryor Road
– Athens- breaking and entering of vehicle; four nail guns, level, Skil saw, seven air hoses, two boxes of nails. June 12, $1,792, 17000 block Hall Road
– Athens- third-degree burglary; black 78 inch LG tv, Playstation 5, Milwaukee power tools, June 13, $1,500, 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road
– Tanner- fourth-degree theft, green pressure washer, June 15, $40, 11000 block Kelly Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.
– Kyle Andre House: third-degree domestic violence- harassment, attempting to elude
– Holly Beth Wilson: probation revocation
– Jarethea P Adams: identity theft
– Troy Neill Pepper: bond revocation
– Kristi Shimar Hicks: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– George Lee Franklin: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Evelyn Ann Duke: third-degree domestic violence- harassment, attempt to elude, resisting arrest
– Kerry Amber Lowery: third-degree theft of property
– Josue Marcial: public intoxication, resisting arrest
– Bruchette Quena Moore: driving under the influence
– Andy Ramos Valladarez: second-degree possession of marijuana
– Kandi Lynn Crowsey: driving under the influence
– Trevion Demarcus Goodwin: driving under the influence
– Juan Velasquez Tum: driving under the influence
City Property Crimes
The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Friday-Monday.
– fourth-degree theft of lost property, brown purse with personal items, money, and wallet contents, June 12, $127, 1100 block US Hwy 72
– first-degree theft of property- deception, June 13, $20,000, 100 block US Hwy 72 W
– third-degree retail theft, consumable goods, June 13, $41.86, 1000 block US Hwy 72
– fourth-degree theft of property, bicycles, June 14, $100, 1200 block E. Forrest Street
– fourth-degree theft of property, ipad, June 14, $500, 2300 block S Lindsay Lane
– theft of property, 5×8 utility trailer, June 13, $1,500, 700 block S. Clinton Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Friday-Monday.
– forgery, June 12, 1800 block Us Hwy 72
– harassment, June 13, 500 block S. Jefferson Street
– second-degree possession of marijuana, firearm, June 14, 1200 block US Hwy 72 W