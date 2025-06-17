Incidets/arrests for June 12-15, 2025 Published 10:43 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Friday-Monday.

June 12, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Katie Drive, 16000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, 13000 block Williams Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, East Limestone Road/Pepper Road

Animal related/livestock- 14000 block Elizabeth Way, 24000 block Bethel Road, 26000 block Thach Road, 19000 block Airfield Street, 15000 block Dawson Dupree Road

Traffic accident- Upper Elkton Road/Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Love Branch Road/Nick Davis Road

Assault- 700 block Market Street

Stabbing- 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Missing person- 22000 block Sharp Road

Breaking and entering vehicle- Swancott Road/Pryor Road, 17000 block Hall Road

Disturbance- 18000 block Sparrow Lane, 17000 block Ferry Road

Harassment- 15000 block Tyler Mill Drive, 100 block Elm Street

PFA remove and exclude- 29000 block Purtle Lane

Criminal mischief- 12000 block Hutchins Circle

Warrant- 100 block W Jackson Blvd- Jonesboro, TN, 200 block Washington Street, Pelham Road- Pelham, Acorn Hill Cir./Maxie Allen Street, US Hwy 31/Evans Drive

Alarm- 28000 block Molly Bee Lane, 29000 block Montana View Drive, 16000 block Raspberry Lane

Nuisance/loud music- 18000 block Tillman Mill Road

June 13, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Holt Road/Wales Street, 17000 block Coffman Road, 23000 block Shipley Hollow Road, I65 MM 357 Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Lawngate Road, 20000 block Todd Circle, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, 16000 block American Way, 10000 block Paradise Shores, 21000 block Ranch Hill Road, 21000 block David Drive, 24000 block Wagon Tr., 27000 block Schrimsher Lane

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 19000 block Airfield Street

Traffic accident- Elkton Road/Elkton Road Baptist Church, US Hwy 72/Seven Mile Post Road

Hit and run- 6000 block Bay Village Drive

Intoxicated person- 24000 block Slate Road

Road hazard/debris- Oakdale Road/AL Hwy 251

Theft- 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road

Burglary- 25000 block Drury Lane

Disturbance- 14000 block Blackburn Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, 26000 block Newby Road, 24000 block Craft Road

Harassment- 16000 block Demi Drive

Unwanted guest- 21000 block AL Hwy 251

Alarm- 13000 block Abbington Lane, 29000 block Walker Drive, 13000 block Dupree Worthy Road, 15000 block Estate Drive, 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, 10000 block Shaw Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251

June 14, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block Demi Drive, 1500 block Elm Street, Nick Davis Road/Hall Road, 10000 block Snake Road, Westmeade Lane, 12000 block Lentzville Road, 9000 block Sanctuary Loop, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block Michael Lane, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Malone Road, 21000 block Goodin Road, 25000 block Nick Davis Road, Delaney Road/Piney Chapel Road

Animal related/livestock- Lester Road/AL Hwy 99

Traffic accident- 1000 block US Hwy 72, 9000 block Poplar Point Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 99

Intoxicated driver- 26000 block US Hwy 72

Reckless/drag racing- Pinebrook Drive

Disturbance- 22000 block Sandlin Road, 27000 block Michel Lane, 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, 10000 block Poplar Point Road, 12000 block Lentzville Road

Harassment- 100 block Elm Street

Prowler- 30000 block US Hwy 72

Warrant- 6000 block US Hwy 72, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 1500 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 20000 block Cox Road

Nuisance/loud music- Bledsoe Road/Big Branch Lane, 24000 block Wagon Tr.

Discharging firearms- 17000 block Menefee Road

June 15, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 12000 block Sommers Road, Elk River Mills Road/Tillman Mill Road, AL Hwy 53/Old School House Road, Al Hwy 53/Pulaski Pike, Blackburn Road/Ham Road, Elkton Road/Black Road, Elk Estates/Sgt. Holden Lane, 21000 block Cory James Way, 1000 block Grubbs Road, 22000 block Sandlin Road

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Elk River Mills Road

Traffic accident- 20000 block Sandlin Road

Road hazard/debris- 14000 block Grubbs Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 11000 block Kelly Lane

Disturbance- 29000 block Carnaby Lane, 12000 block Snake Road, 14000 block New Cut Road

Harassment- 25000 block Caldera Drive, 17000 block Hall Road

Warrant- Morgan County Jail

Alarm- 10000 block Poplar Point Road, 10000 block Stewart Road

Discharging firearms- Spur Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– Caleb Chriswell: third-degree domestic violence- harassment, attempt to elude by any means, disorderly conduct, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- knife, menacing

– Gary Hill II: drug trafficking, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime

– Kyle House: contempt of court, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

– Brendon Johnson: drug trafficking, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, first-degree possession of marijuana

– Kasey Kilpatrick: possession of controlled substance

– Jimmy Lane Jr.: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Cecil Legg: public intoxication

– Donovan McDougal: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Tamara Smith: possession of controlled substance

– Deontra Washington: second-degree receiving stolen property

– Lorenzo Williams: public intoxication, attempt to elude by motor vehicle

– Holly Wilson: driving under the influence (controlled substance)

– Chance Bridges: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

– Jasmine George: obstructing justice using a false identity

– William Massey: other agency warrant

– Jeremy Moore: first-degree receiving stolen property

– Richard Myers II: third-degree burglary- residence- force

– Rodell Burton Jr.: possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence (other)

– David Byrd: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Curt Hall Jr.: possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct

– Stephen Harbin: possession of controlled substance

– Myles Lewis Jr.: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

– Shawn Parker: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Olivia Pickens: possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence (other), illegal possession of prescription drugs

– Mercedes Reinhardt: truancy

– Townsend Baker Jr.: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Lakeith Boykin: non-support- child

– Anthoney Burrough: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence

– James Gordon: public intoxication

– Joseph McCaleb: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Franky Ortiz: third-degree domestic violence- menacing- knife

– Gary Owens: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Jose Sanchez: driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Friday-Monday.

– Madison- breaking and entering of vehicle; jumper cables and car tag, June 12, $150, Swancott Road/Pryor Road

– Athens- breaking and entering of vehicle; four nail guns, level, Skil saw, seven air hoses, two boxes of nails. June 12, $1,792, 17000 block Hall Road

– Athens- third-degree burglary; black 78 inch LG tv, Playstation 5, Milwaukee power tools, June 13, $1,500, 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road

– Tanner- fourth-degree theft, green pressure washer, June 15, $40, 11000 block Kelly Lane

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– Kyle Andre House: third-degree domestic violence- harassment, attempting to elude

– Holly Beth Wilson: probation revocation

– Jarethea P Adams: identity theft

– Troy Neill Pepper: bond revocation

– Kristi Shimar Hicks: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– George Lee Franklin: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Evelyn Ann Duke: third-degree domestic violence- harassment, attempt to elude, resisting arrest

– Kerry Amber Lowery: third-degree theft of property

– Josue Marcial: public intoxication, resisting arrest

– Bruchette Quena Moore: driving under the influence

– Andy Ramos Valladarez: second-degree possession of marijuana

– Kandi Lynn Crowsey: driving under the influence

– Trevion Demarcus Goodwin: driving under the influence

– Juan Velasquez Tum: driving under the influence

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Friday-Monday.

– fourth-degree theft of lost property, brown purse with personal items, money, and wallet contents, June 12, $127, 1100 block US Hwy 72

– first-degree theft of property- deception, June 13, $20,000, 100 block US Hwy 72 W

– third-degree retail theft, consumable goods, June 13, $41.86, 1000 block US Hwy 72

– fourth-degree theft of property, bicycles, June 14, $100, 1200 block E. Forrest Street

– fourth-degree theft of property, ipad, June 14, $500, 2300 block S Lindsay Lane

– theft of property, 5×8 utility trailer, June 13, $1,500, 700 block S. Clinton Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Friday-Monday.

– forgery, June 12, 1800 block Us Hwy 72

– harassment, June 13, 500 block S. Jefferson Street

– second-degree possession of marijuana, firearm, June 14, 1200 block US Hwy 72 W