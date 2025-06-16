LOCAL SPORTS: Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2025 class Published 12:11 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

The Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame recently welcomed seven deserving members into its circle.

Pam Brown, Jill Clark, Bobby Coggins, Michael Crutcher, Keith Dunnavant, Reshard Langford and Jack Smith comprised the 2025 class that was officially inducted during Saturday’s annual ceremony at the Alabama Veterans Museum in Athens.

“We were pleased again this year to induct a group of high-quality individuals into the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame,” President Jeff Hodges said. “This group included six former athletes who represented Athens and Limestone County well both on and off the field. It also included the most famed literary figure in the history of Athens and Limestone County. We are certainly honored for this group to join an already distinguished list of Hall of Fame members.”

For stories on each inductee, visit www.enewscourier.com or check out previous print editions.

