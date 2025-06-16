Former Alabama House Rep. Tommy Carter remembered at Elkmont highway naming ceremony Published 5:44 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more A dedication ceremony honoring former Alabama House Rep. Tommy Carter is held Monday, June 16. Photo courtesy City of Athens 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Friends, family and community leaders from all across Limestone County gathered Monday, June 16, for a dedication ceremony honoring former Alabama House Rep. Tommy Carter, who passed away late last year. Photo courtesy City of Athens 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Retired state legislator Tommy Carter greets well-wishers attending a CASA roast in his honor in 2007 at the Senior Center in Athens. File photo

Friends, family and community leaders from all across Limestone County gathered on Monday for a special remembrance and dedication ceremony honoring former Alabama House Rep. Tommy Carter, who passed away late last year.

At a dedication ceremony at Elkmont Elementary School on Monday, residents from Elkmont, Athens and many more Limestone County communities paid tribute to the longtime legislator and former Auburn football athlete by naming a portion of Alabama Highway 127 (SR-127) in his honor.

In a decades-long public service career that mirrored his larger-than-life accomplishments both in and away from Montgomery, Carter was first elected to the Limestone County Board of Education in 1964. In 1970, he won his first election to the Alabama House of Representatives, and he was continually reelected to the House until he retired from public office in 2006. Carter died on Nov. 3, 2024, having never lost a political race in his 36-year career.

Monday’s dedication ceremony marked a personal and heartfelt tribute Carter, featuring his two children — Lisa Carter Payne and Thomas Gilbert Jr. — and his three grandchildren (Thomas Gilbert Carter III, Boone Carter and Adara Carter). Carter’s family members read the official resolutions to proclaim the portion of Highway 127, between the town of Elkmont and the city of Athens, as “Representative Tommy Carter Highway.”

The first Athens High School grad ever to play football at Auburn on scholarship, Carter was locally known for his gridiron time under legendary Auburn coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan before he ever entered politics.

He became the first Athens High School player to sign a football scholarship with Auburn University. Carter played two seasons for the Tigers and Coach Ralph (Shug) Jordan. As his son Thomas observed during Monday’s ceremony, Carter left a rich legacy that offered something significant and distinctive to more than one generation of Limestone County residents.

“The great thing about having a career as long as his is that everybody has a different ‘Tommy Carter’ memory,” said Thomas Gilbert Carter III. “So, when you see the sign out there on the highway, whatever that memory is will pop up in your head. When there are so many memories to have, the sign is such a special memorial, because everybody gets to relive those memories with Tommy Carter every time they see it.”

“I remember just growing up in Elkmont — everyone knew Tommy Carter because he was the ‘Elkmont’ guy,” said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly. “Of course my dad was in politics for a number of years, so he got to work closely with Tommy for several years. He fought hard for Elkmont and all of Limestone County in Montgomery. The thing that amazes me the most about the legacy of Tommy Carter is how he proved that we get more done by simply working together.”

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks echoed Daly, observing that Carter’s many contributions — both as a public servant and as an individual — exemplify a spirit of local cooperation and charity.

“Tommy Carter’s spirit of volunteerism and philanthropy inspired countless others to engage in community service, fostering a culture of giving back and making a positive difference,” said Marks. “Designating a portion of Alabama State Route 127 in honor of Tommy Carter will serve as a lasting tribute to his outstanding contributions and inspire future generations to emulate his dedication to community service.”