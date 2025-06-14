Qualifying begins for 2025 municipal elections Published 3:19 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

Qualifying has officially begun for local elections in Athens and other Limestone County municipalities, after the statewide qualifying period opened on June 10.

In all of Limestone County and throughout Alabama, this year’s municipal election date is Tuesday, Aug. 26. All five city council seats in Athens, along with the mayor’s seat, will be up for grabs in the city’s upcoming local election.

In addition to Athens and certain areas of Huntsville and Decatur, five Limestone County municipalities will hold local elections in August. Those include the cities and towns listed below:

— Ardmore (AL)

— Elkmont

— Lester

— Madison

— Mooresville

No county-level leadership positions are slated for the municipal elections calendar. Three seats on the Limestone County Commission (including commission chairman) as well as the sheriff’s and coroner’s roles all will be up for voters to decide during the statewide election in November of 2026. The remaining two commission seats (alongside the revenue commissioner’s spot and local circuit and district judges’ seats) will be on the statewide November ballot in 2028.

Those wishing to seek office in any of the eight municipal elections to be held across Limestone County this summer must qualify before June 24 to appear on the ballot in August. Statewide polls on the Aug. 26 election day will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.