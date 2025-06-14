Incidents/arrests for June 9-11, 2025 Published 10:02 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday-Thursday.

June 9, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Nave Road, US Hwy 31/Hobbs Street, 15000 block Sanderson Road, Hickory Hills Road/Elk River Mills Road, Zehner Road/Bell Road, Mooresville Road/US Hwy 72, AL Hwy 99/Lydia Corey Road

Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Harwell Road, 21000 block Huber Road, 200 block Garrett Drive, 24000 block Slate Road, 28000 block Cedar Hill Road

Traffic accident- 12000 block Delia Ann Lane

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 18000 block Eureka Way, 26000 block Scoggins Road

Vehicle theft- Blackburn Road/Grubbs Road

Disturbance- 10000 block Upper Snake Road

Harassment- 26000 block Woodfield Drive

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 800 block Wheeler Avenue (Huntsville)

Alarm- 25000 block Elkton Road, 29000 block Coggins Road, 19000 block Cave Branch Road, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road

June 10, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Hwy 251/Linton Road, US Hwy 31/I65, 1000 block Us Hwy 72, 15000 block Quinn Road, 13000 block US Hwy 72, Salem Minor Hill Road/Bobcat Lane

Animal related/livestock- Seven Mile Post Road/US Hwy 72, TLC Lane/Harris Road, 11000 block Shaw Road, 12000 block Vanzille Lane, 15000 block Section Line Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- Easter Ferry Road/Maples Road

Intoxicated driver- Witty Mill Road/Clearmont Drive

Road hazard/debris- Copeland Road/Love Branch Road, 16000 block Water Mill Road, 15000 block US Hwy 72

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 25000 block Gray Stone Drive

Vehicle theft- 25000 block Sardis Springs Road

Disturbance- 28000 block John Gordon Road

Harassment- 28000 block AL Hwy 251, 20000 block Holt Road

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 100 block Elm Street

Alarm- 18000 block Newby Chapel Road, 13000 block Dickens Lane

June 11, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Zehner Road/US Hwy 72, 11000 block W School House Road, 27000 block New Bethel Road, 19000 block Cox Road, 10000 block Shaw Road, 29000 block Purtle Lane

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block McCormick Lane, 12000 block Nave Road, 12000 block Lakeview Street, 16000 block American Way, AL Hwy 127/Sleepy Hollow Road

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 31/Thomas L Hammons Road, Airport Road/US Hwy 31, 11000 block Lucas Ferry Road

Theft- 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 7000 block Blue Springs Drive, 28000 block Easter Ferry Road, 15000 block Oneal Road, 26000 block Martin Branch Road

Disturbance- 26000 block Leggtown Road, 15000 block Estate Drive, 24000 block Copeland Road

Criminal trespass- 7000 block Vivians Road

Warrant- 500 block Hine Street, 200 block Washington Street W, Madison Co. Jail

Alarm- 25000 block Elkton Road, 22000 block Smith Road, 29000 block Hope Lane, 16000 block Shaw Road, 19000 block Elkton Road

Nuisance/loud music- 14000 block Willow Bend Drive

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– Joel Gooch Jr.: third-degree burglary- residence- force

– Larry Haggermaker: third-degree burglary- residence- force, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief

– Thatis Hudson: driving while license suspended/revoked

– Amy Kanaday: possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana

– Gregory Kirk: home repair fraud, three counts residential home building without license, six counts first-degree theft

– Michael Lilly: third-degree criminal trespass

– Kerry Lowery: second-degree theft, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree theft

– Carl McCain Jr.: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Christopher Shoulders: attempt to elude by any means

– James Burrus III: possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun

– Derricke Caldwell: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of controlled substance

– Cynthia Clark: first-degree receiving stolen property

– Terrell Kelly: drug trafficking

– Justin Lewis: murder

– Michael Madry: drug trafficking

– Tammy Medley: possession of controlled substance

– George Nelson Jr.: obstruction of governmental operations, driving under the influence (alcohol), attempt to elude by motor vehicle

– Dustin Ogletree: ten counts possession/possession with intent to disseminate child sexual abuse material

– Jamey Phillips: possession of controlled substance

– Lecorbin Sales: manslaughter- reckless

– Charles Vibbert: two counts driving under the influence (alcohol)

– James Wilson: third-degree burglary- residence- force

– Anthoney Burrough: attempt to elude by any means, resisting arrest

– Eric Cole: unauthorized use of a vehicle

– Christopher Green: first-degree theft, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree burglary- residence- force

– Alyssa Jones: drug trafficking

– Tamara Smith: disorderly conduct

– Morgan Thornton: third-degree domestic violence- reckless, second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer, disorderly conduct, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday-Thursday.

– Athens- first-degree theft, 1997 green Chevy C1500, June 9, $2,500, Zehner Road/Bell Road

– Athens- fourth-degree theft; black storage container, tools, Haier white window AC unit, June 11, $325, 7000 block Blue Springs Road

– Lester- first-degree theft, 2025 orange Kubota RTVX2 ATV, June 11, $19,650, 28000 block Easter Ferry Road

– Athens- third-degree burglary; Ball python, glass aquarium, June 11, $500, 15000 block Oneal Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– Kylil Rasheed Coleman: third-degree domestic violence- harassment, third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief, no drivers license

– Kishana N Collins: expired tag

– James Christopher Joe Wilson: unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespass

– Juan Pablo Marin Estrada: driving under the influence

– Richard Wayne Myers II: unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespass

– Christopher F. Townsend: driving under the influence

– Jasmine Lashae Kyle: second-degree assault

– Anthony Glen Moss: resisting arrest

– Edgar Hernandez: driving under the influence

– Amalia Guerra King: disorderly conduct, public intoxication

– Chase Halen Yates: driving under the influence

– Kendrick Shaquez Fuqua: second-degree possession of marijuana

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Tuesday-Thursday.

– fourth-degree theft of property, Kobalt 40 volt weed eater, Kobalt 40 volt lawnmower, June 9, $450, 1000 block W. Washington Street

– third-degree retail theft, miscellaneous merchandise, June 9, $400, 1000 block Kelli Drive

– second-degree theft of property, semi automatic pistol, June 9, $350, 900 block Beech Street

– third-degree theft of property, cross stitch in gold frame, June 9, $1,000, 900 block East Hobbs Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday-Thursday.

– unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespass, June 9, 1000 block US Hwy 72

– unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespass, June 9, 600 block S. Jefferson Street

– third-degree assault, June 9, 1800 block S. Hine Street

– harassment, June 10, 100 block US Hwy 31 N

– harassment: June 10, area of Morning Glory Drive

– identity theft, June 10, 24000 block Delilah Circle