Career Tech Center Robotics team earns regional honors Published 7:02 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Students from across Limestone County who attend the Career Tech Center received a nod of local recognition this week after picking up regional honors at a pair of springtime Robotics competitions.

During this week’s Limestone County School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse and board members honored the achievements of the Limestone County Schools Robotics team.

Team 34 — The Rockets — is a robotics team comprised of high school students from all over Limestone County and Athens City Schools who attend the Career Tech Center.

At the Rocket City Regional in Huntsville in March, the group was awarded the Engineering Inspiration Award. One of the team’s sponsors, Mrs. Monica Hobson, also took home the Rocket City Regional Woodie Flowers Finalist Award.

Team 34 also competed in April at the Bayou Regional in Louisiana, where they placed 2nd and were awarded the prestigious Impact Award. Congratulations to The Rockets!