Restaurant scores June 2-6

Published 10:28 am Friday, June 13, 2025

By Amanda Shavers

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week June 2-6. The report includes critical items history.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #9, 1212 Kelli Drive, Athens- 88

– Tomatoes, chicken, whipped cream 48-50 degrees

Email newsletter signup

Sportsman’s Park, 11155 Elk River Mills Road, Athens- 89

– Ice machine has black residue in it. The ice machine was cleaned by the end of the inspection

Burger King #13277, 1600 US Hwy 72, Athens- 90

– Did not have signed sick policies. Manager has employees read and sign during inspection

Cafe 72, 12250 US Hwy 72, Athens- 95

Marco Pizza- Athens, 22099 US Hwy 72 E Suite H, Athens- 95

Jay 2025 LLC, 25020 Thach Road, Elkmont- 98

East Side Nutrition, 22923 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99

Black Cap Education, LLC, 117 Field View. Madison- 100

About Amanda Shavers

Amanda Shavers joined The Cullman Times in 1997 as the paper's first staff photographer. She has been News Editor since 2008. She is also Content Editor for Cullman Magazine (quarterly), Cullman County Graduation magazine, Fall in Love With Cullman magazine, Salute to Industry magazine and the Senior and Retiree Directory magazine. She is also Content Editor for the weekly St. Clair News-Aegis and she assists with the twice-weekly Athens News Courier.

email author More by Amanda

You Might Like

Print Article