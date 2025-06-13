Restaurant scores June 2-6 Published 10:28 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week June 2-6. The report includes critical items history.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #9, 1212 Kelli Drive, Athens- 88

– Tomatoes, chicken, whipped cream 48-50 degrees

Sportsman’s Park, 11155 Elk River Mills Road, Athens- 89

– Ice machine has black residue in it. The ice machine was cleaned by the end of the inspection

Burger King #13277, 1600 US Hwy 72, Athens- 90

– Did not have signed sick policies. Manager has employees read and sign during inspection

Cafe 72, 12250 US Hwy 72, Athens- 95

Marco Pizza- Athens, 22099 US Hwy 72 E Suite H, Athens- 95

Jay 2025 LLC, 25020 Thach Road, Elkmont- 98

East Side Nutrition, 22923 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99

Black Cap Education, LLC, 117 Field View. Madison- 100