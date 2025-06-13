Restaurant scores June 2-6
Published 10:28 am Friday, June 13, 2025
Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week June 2-6. The report includes critical items history.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #9, 1212 Kelli Drive, Athens- 88
– Tomatoes, chicken, whipped cream 48-50 degrees
Sportsman’s Park, 11155 Elk River Mills Road, Athens- 89
– Ice machine has black residue in it. The ice machine was cleaned by the end of the inspection
Burger King #13277, 1600 US Hwy 72, Athens- 90
– Did not have signed sick policies. Manager has employees read and sign during inspection
Cafe 72, 12250 US Hwy 72, Athens- 95
Marco Pizza- Athens, 22099 US Hwy 72 E Suite H, Athens- 95
Jay 2025 LLC, 25020 Thach Road, Elkmont- 98
East Side Nutrition, 22923 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99
Black Cap Education, LLC, 117 Field View. Madison- 100