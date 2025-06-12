Officials break ground on $32.7M Pryor Field hangar development for military, commercial maintenance Published 4:29 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

On Thursday, June 12, local and state officials put on their hard hats to ceremonially break ground on the newest hangar addition coming to Pryor Field Regional Airport in Athens. Pictured from left are Ed Castile, Alabama Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary; Alabama State Senator Arthur Orr; Michael Jenks, Aleut Real Estate general manager; Skoey Vergen, Aleut president & CEO; John Vannoy, Strata-G Solutions president; Adam Fox, Pryor Field Regional Airport director; Faith Hooper, Pryor Field Regional Airport Board chair; Bethany Shockney, Limestone County Economic Development Association president & CEO; and Collin Daly, Limestone County Commission chair.

One of Alabama’s fastest-growing regional airports is growing a little more, after officials broke ground Thursday, June 12, on a new hangar facility that’s expected to create 50 new local jobs once it opens in early 2027.

The new hangar at Pryor Field Regional Airport in Athens is being jointly developed with Huntsville-based defense contractor Strata-G Solutions, a subsidiary of Alaska-based The Aleut Corporation. The corporation also owns Aleut Real Estate (ARE), which hosted the groundbreaking event alongside a gathering of local and state leaders to mark the airport’s newest announced addition.

According to the Limestone County Economic Development Association, the hangar project is expected to create a sizable $32.7 million economic ripple across the Limestone County economy. That includes the introduction of 50 aviation-related positions within the next three years, as well as more than $1.1 million in revenues for local schools over the next decade.

When finished, the new facility will serve U.S. Department of Defense programs and commercial aviation clients, expanding the region’s capacity for mission-critical aircraft maintenance. The hangar also supports the Pryor Field Airport Authority’s southwest expansion plan, benefiting from a regional incentive package that includes more than $1.04 million in local tax abatement.

“This investment reflects continued confidence in Limestone County’s ability to attract and support world-class industrial operations,” said county commission chairman Collin Daly in the event’s prepared remarks “We’re excited to partner with Strata-G Solutions and Aleut Real Estate as they grow their footprint here and create new, high-quality jobs for our residents.”

The project has an anticipated completion date of early 2027. Once open, the hangar will serve as a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility for commercial and military aircraft, including vessels with wingspans of up to 130 feet. Its painting capabilities will support aircraft as large as a Lockheed C-130 transport vehicle, and the facility will be capable of accommodating up to four full CH-47 Chinook dual-rotor helicopters with blades or Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA). The hangar also will be supported by approximately 346,000 square feet of exterior aircraft parking and tie-down space.

As a local development with far-ranging regional implications, the announcement has attracted its share of attention from state elected officials. Representing Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, state Commerce Department secretary Ellen McNair credited the cooperative effort of state, county, and local officials alongside the project’s shareholders in bringing the development to the airport.

“This project highlights exactly the kind of forward-looking, high-impact development we work to attract to Alabama,” said McNair. ”Aleut Real Estate and Strata-G Solutions are delivering a facility that will enhance our aviation infrastructure, support defense priorities and create meaningful opportunities for our skilled workforce. We’re proud to support this investment and the strong partnerships that made it possible.”

Ivey also emphasized the airport’s regional significance, describing the groundbreaking as “yet another sign that Alabama is charting a strong course in aviation and defense” in prepared remarks ahead of the event. “Aleut Real Estate’s investment at Pryor Field not only brings high-quality jobs to Limestone County, but it also strengthens our state’s role in national security and aircraft readiness. We are proud to welcome Aleut as partners in Alabama’s continued growth and leadership in these critical sectors.”

Pryor Field (DCU) is among the state’s fastest-growing general aviation airports, serving as a gateway to north Alabama and the Tennessee Valley to meet the needs of business and general aviation operations, alongside military and cargo operations on a national scale.

“This project is a win on every level,” said Bethany Shockney, president and CEO of the Limestone County Economic Development Association. “Strata-G Solutions and Aleut Real Estate bring tremendous value to our local economy and workforce. Their investment underscores Limestone County’s continued emergence as a hub for high-tech and advanced manufacturing operations. We look forward to supporting their success in the years ahead.”

Site work will begin immediately at the airport, gauged over the upcoming 18 months by the marking of major construction milestones. As part of regional infrastructure improvements, a new roadway and upgrades to Airport Road are being supported through $776,400 in state funding.

For more information about Pryor Field, visit the airport’s website at flydcu.com.